Matt wise is gone! December 11, 2007 | 09:40 PM Matt Wise was "designated" for assignment today which was done to clear a roster spot for Eric Gagne. He will be "non-tender" after 10 days and will for all intents and purposes, be released. My dislike of Matt Wise has been well documented on this blog, so I'm certainly not sad to see him go. But I have to feel a little bad for him today. You know your career isn't looking good when the team you're with introduces their newest player to the press wearing your number! The story about Gagne mentions that Mench was designated for assignment but the Wise story didn't break until a little later. I'm sure it makes me a bad person for finding the story more than a little funny. Goodbye Matt Wise, I will not miss you at all! Nicole