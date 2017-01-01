McCalvy says Hoffman likely to be back next season

Trevor Hoffman's season ended on a low note, but there were plenty of high ones in his first season with the Brewers. He said after Sunday's season finale that he's close to signing a deal to return in 2010.

"I think we're pretty close," Hoffman said. "I think we're getting something done."

Hoffman suffered his fourth blown save after walking three batters in the ninth inning on Sunday, but the Brewers rallied in the 10th for a 9-7 win and Hoffman was the pitcher of record. He finished with a 3-2 record but more importantly had 37 saves and a 1.83 ERA, his best mark in 11 years.

He signed a one-year contract with the Brewers in January after 16 seasons with the Padres. He's likely working on another one-year contract that would include some kind of option for 2011. Hoffman turns 42 on Oct. 13 but is showing few signs of age.