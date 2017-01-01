MU's Otule likely out for season

He suffered a fractured foot in practice today and it looks like that injury will be enough to end his season. He also missed part of last season due to an injured foot. He played in just nine games for a total of 60 minutes Trend? I sure hope not.

Here's hoping Chris gets better. The injury bug needs to go on Thanksgiving Vacation elsewhere, please.

MU was looking for Otule to be a much bigger part of the team this season. Scouting reports said he had a productive off-season and that he'd come back bigger, faster and stronger.