From the "Ooh Damn!" files November 28, 2007 | 12:40 PM Within hours ofresigning his job at Arkansas on Monday, Houston Nutt becamse the new coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. I'm so excited we do not lose the lunacy that is Houston Nutt! Nicole
From the "Ooh Damn!" files November 28, 2007 | 12:40 PM Within hours ofresigning his job at Arkansas on Monday, Houston Nutt becamse the new coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. I'm so excited we do not lose the lunacy that is Houston Nutt! Nicole
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.