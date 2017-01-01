OregoNike releases special Rose Bowl jerseys

<p>I suppose it was inevitable the minute Oregon won the Pac-12 and it was decided they would play in the Rose Bowl that Nike would take this opportunity of a national stage to introduce some awful, vomit-inducing unis.</p> <p>Those unis were introduced today and they are apparently meant to "channel Darth Vader."</p> <p><img src=\"http://s3.amazonaws.com/nikeinc/assets/6241/BCS_Ducks_0482_large.jpg?1324960280\" border=\"0\" width=\"451\" height=\"322\" /></p> <p>God I hate Nike for things like this.</p> <p><img src=\"http://s3.amazonaws.com/nikeinc/assets/6259/BCS_Ducks_0850_large.jpg?1324960311\" border=\"0\" width=\"644\" height=\"460\" /></p> <p>I assume that\'s some sort of undershirt, but its still gross. And over the top.</p> <p>The Nike release points out that basically the uniforms are what you think of when you think of Oregon. The thing that really gets to me is that Nike is doing nothing but make money hand over fist on the 872 different versions of the jersey that it trots out for Oregon and the kids wearing the uniforms don\'t see a dime of that. I guess the university gets money kicked back and that funnels down, but really, these kids are walking Nike billboards.</p> <p>Supposedly these uniforms have material innovations that make the athlete more successful. There\'s a whole list of these innovations apparently meant to improve the athletes experience.</p> <p>But just in case you thought Nike was only interested in improving the athlete experience, they also list aesthetic "improvements":</p> <p>• A completely re-designed number system boasting an iridescent sheen similar to that on a mallard\'s feathers. The larger, bolder numbers shift in color as they move.</p> <p>• An armored wing design resting on new material engineered for maximum strength along the shoulder area</p> <p>• A new look for the helmet featuring bright wings atop a mirrored appearance using a LiquidMetal black finish never before seen on the field. Though the wings are featured on the side, the iconic Oregon "O" still appears on the helmet located in a unique top-center placement. If you want to see more, the Nike release on it is here and there are some more pictures: http://www.nikeinc.com/news/oregon-ducks-will-wear-most-innovative-football-uniform-to-date-for-rose-bowl#/inline/6251</p>