Packers draft picks

The Packers drafted a total of 8 players during the draft - I blogged about Nick Perry again, so the others are

Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State Second Round (51)

Casey Hayward, CB, Vandebilt Second Round (62)

Mike Daniels, DT, Iowa Fourth Round (132)

Jerron McMillian, C, Maine Fourth Round (133)

Terrell Manning, ILB, NC State Fifth Round (163)

Andrew Datko, OT, Florida State Seventh Round (241)

B.J. Coleman, QB, Tennessee-Chattanooga Seventh Round (243)

The story on Worthy, apparently, is that he was often criticized for taking plays off. He told media he was going to be more consistent.

Hayward ran the fastest short shuttle at the combine. Broke his school's record with 46 career passes defended and tied the school recard with 15 career interceptions - 13 of those came in his senior season.

Daniels was second-team All-Big Ten last season after recording nine sacks.

McMillian has had disciplinary problems in the past. Ran the three-cone agility in 6.69, fastes of all the safeties.

Manning entered the draft after his junior season and thought he'd actually be drafing in the third or fourth round.