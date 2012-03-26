Packers get maximum compensatory picks - four

The Packers received four compensatory draft picks - two in the fourth round and two in the seventh round - as a cumulative recompense for the loss of free agents following the end of last season.

The free agents lost are Daryn Colledge, Cullen Jenkins, Brandon Jackson and Jason Spitz.

The overall number of the picks is 132, 133, 241 and 243.

These four picks will be added to the seven picks the Packers already had, plus a pick received from the Jets in a trade, giving them 12 total picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The NFL has an undisclosed equation for figuring out what picks a team should receive for lost free agents. One factor is the other free agents that same team signs, but since the Packers have Ted Thompson and therefore didn't sign any free agents in 2011, the equation was made simpler.

Packer fans know how Thompson feels about drafting talent instead of signing it, so obviously he is thrilled about additional picks, especially those earlier in the draft.