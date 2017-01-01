Painfully bitter

Can't believe the two big receivers for the Packers have been Jordy Nelson and Jermichael Finley.

Also can't believe that the O-Line sucks as much this season as they did the last. I mean, it was obviously going to be rough, but at least last season you knew that the line was bad. After the preseason, we had no idea the line would be as porous as it is. I know that a lot of it has to do with missing Chad Clifton, but once again, possibly we shouldn't be so thin that one guy going down means the line is useless. Ted Thompson strikes again.

Biggest lesson learned this game? Aaron Rodgers need to learn how to throw the ball away. The kid can't help that he spent more of the game on his ass than in the pocket, but he's got to learn how to get rid of the ball. No excuses here.

Jared Allen ran all over the Packers line and Rodgers WAS running for his life, but 8 sacks is just inexcusable. Rodgers is at least partially responsible for half of those because he held on to the ball too long. There's no reason this shouldn't be corrected immediately.

Makes me wonder if Rodgers is concerned with pulling a Favre and giving up an INT when he's trying to dump the ball. He's SO hesitant to throw it away, there's got to be a lot of nerves behind it.

Can I ride the Badgers' win over the Gophers in order to kill the pain of this game? Woo Hoo, Paul Bunyan's Axe?