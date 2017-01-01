Prince is amazing

With that second inning home run, Prince Fielder now has 100 runs scored. Add that to his league-leading RBI total and his record 100 walks, Prince just keeps adding to his resume.

edit:

Also, this from BCB's morning mug,

Prince Fielder's 44th home run last night was his 100th run of the season, making him the first Brewer ever to reach 100 runs, 100 RBI and 100 walks in a season. The feat has been accomplished 179 times in baseball history, but Fielder and Albert Pujols will likely be the only ones to do it this season.