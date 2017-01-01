Randy Wolf Reports Premature?

After all that late-night kerfluffle, Tom H. is now saying that the Randy Wolf “about to sign a three-year deal” reports were premature and that Wolf is still on the table at the Winter Meetings.

Tom H. was not the only one reporting the story, so I wonder if negotiations broke down and what the deal-breaker is.

I’m speculating that Wolf’s not thrilled about ending up in Milwaukee and is holding out hope that some bigger city meets their offer – maybe the Mets came up to scratch and Wolf halted Brewers talks.