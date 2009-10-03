We really, really smite St. Louis

The Brewers scored 12 unanswered runs in 3 innings last night, including four on wild pitches, to come back from a 6-0 deficit to beat the Cardinals 12-6.

Ryan Braun got hits 198 and 199, as well as steal 19, leaving him just shy of a few landmarks.

Braun scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch that didn't get too far away from Jadier Molina. Braun was dancing a bit at third, but despite BA's claims that Braun had a big lead, he really didn't. He just was paying close attention and as soon as the ball squirted away he hit his stride for home and slide across with room to spare.

Suppan will start tomorrow

Suppan to pitch on Sunday

By Tom Haudricourt of the Journal Sentinel

Oct. 3, 2009 11:28 a.m.

St. Louis - Manager Ken Macha confirmed that Jeff Suppan will start the season finale Sunday against the Cardinals.

The Brewers are thin in pitching to close the season but it's all about getting Suppan his 30th start and extending his string of seasons to 11 with at least that many.

"It does give him the round number," said Macha. "You're taking care of the veteran guys. You try to do that."

Macha said lefty Chris Narveson, originally scheduled to start, will follow Suppan to the mound after "a couple of innings." He said lefty Manny Parra has volunteered to cover some innings Sunday if needed, also.

In other words, its' all hands on deck.

Macha is taking care of another veteran by giving infielder Craig Counsell his 90th start today. That start kicks in an extra $100,000 incentive clause for Counsell. I suspect Macha knew of that but perhaps it's merely because Counsell has played well and deserved it. Either way, Macha is appreciative of the work Counsell has done in playing far more games than expected.