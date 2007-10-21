Seven Different Badgers Score in Wisconsin Victory October 21, 2007 | 01:53 PM Madison, Wis. (from UWBadgers.com) The Wisconsin men's hockey team advanced to 3-1-0, as seven different Badgers scored in an 8-2 victory over Robert Morris (2-2-0), Saturday at the Kohl Center. Three freshmen recorded their first career goals in the win. The first of Wisconsin's eight goals came just four minutes into the game, as sophomore Blake Geoffrion (Brentwood, Tenn.) slid the puck past Colonial goaltender Wes Russell. Podge Turnbull (Hayward, Wis.) and Patrick Johnson (Madison, Wis.) collected assists on the play. Two freshmen tallied two additional goals in the first period for the Badgers. Kyle Turris (New Westminster, B.C.) scored his fifth goal of the season on a power-play pass from Kyle Klubertanz (Sun Prairie, Wis.) and Geoffrion. Turris tallied one goal and three assists in tonight's match-up. Johnson scored his first goal for Wisconsin to put the Badgers up 3-0. Johnson's 13th minute goal was assisted by freshman Ryan McDonagh (Arden Hills, Minn.) and Geoffrion. Geoffrion had one goal and four assists on the night. The Colonial's were able to score back-to-back goals on freshman goalie Scott Gudmanson in his first career start for the Badgers. J.C. Velasquez and Ryan Cruthers each found the back of the net, cutting the Wisconsin lead to 3-2 by early in the second stanza. From there, the Badgers scored five unanswered goals to score the win and sweep Robert Morris in the season's first series at the Kohl Center. Turnbull scored his first career goal in the second period, with assists to Geoffrion and Tom Gorowsky (Lino Lakes, Minn.). Michael Davies (Chesterfield, Mo.) scored two goals on Russell and collected an additional assist. Klubertanz scored his second goal of the season, while freshman Brendan Smith (Mimico, Ontario) picked up his first career goal. Gudmanson (Sherwood Park, Alberta) stopped 25 of Robert Morris' shots in his debut game. He is now 1-0-0 in the net. The Badgers fired 49 shots at Russell, who ended the night with 41 saves. Wisconsin was 4-for-8 on the power play and stopped the Colonials on all four of their power-play attempts. Turris now has twelve points in his first four games as a Badger. Geoffrion picked up an additional five points in Saturday's win, while Davies and Johnson each tallied three points. Nine different Badgers scored in the series versus the Colonials, picking up 15 goals while only allowing three. The Badgers, who are off next weekend, will resume play on Nov. 2 and 3 with a series versus Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center. Game time is set for 7 p.m. both nights. Nicole