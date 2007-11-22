Things that make you go hmmmm... November 22, 2007 | 10:57 AM I saw this article and I wasn't going to post it because, well, I find it a little ludicrous. It claims that Al Harris and Charles Woodson are one of the most dynamic duos in all of pro football and also goes on to assert that we have the best corners in the league. This is also an argument you'll hear bandied about during game broadcasts. Every time I hear a commentator go on and on about Al Harris, I just shake my head. I thought that I maybe was reading too much into this, that maybe I was perceiving things differently than they are. Then the boyfriend sent me this article and I was vindicated! I dislike Al Harris for one reason, and one reason only. And that reason is a big, glaring yellow flag that seems to appear wherever he goes. Frankly, the same seems to go for Charles Woodson. I always felt it was wrong for the talking heads to go on and on about their astounding play and never, ever mention how often they have penalties called on them. But the proof is in the puddin' folks! From 2004-2007, the 10 most penalized guys in the NFL: Robert Gallery 46 Alex Barron 43 Leonard Davis 39 Chris McAlister 39 Tarik Glenn 37 Al Harris 36 Flozell Adams 35 Quentin Jammer 33 Chester Pitts 33 Jason Taylor 33 At the time the article was printed, Charles Woodson was leading the whole league with 12 penalties called against him. "Green Bay's Woodson (12) and Al Harris (seven) lead all cornerbacks in penalties this season." Most penalized players 2007 only Player Number Charles Woodson 12 Barry Sims 11 Robert Gallery 11 Jason Taylor 10 Flozell Adams 9 Terrell Owens 8 Alex Barron 8 Albert Haynesworth 8 George Foster 8 "Woodson has 31 penalties since 2004, second-most among corners." My favorite piece of information: "Former teammate Ahmad Carroll somehow ranks third with 30 penalties -- even though he's out of the league." 7. D'oh Awards "Since 2004, Green Bay's defense leads the league with nine penalties for 12 men on the field".... (OUCH!) All-Flag Team Players with most penalties at their positions since 2004. Players with fewer than 20 penalties are not ranked among league leaders: Offense Position Player Team Penalties Rank LT Flozell Adams Cowboys 35 Seventh LG Robert Gallery Raiders 46 First C Olin Kreutz Bears 26 29th RG Leonard Davis Cowboys 39 Third RT Alex Barron Rams 43 Second TE Tony Gonzalez Chiefs 26 29th QB Carson Palmer Bengals 24 42nd WR Anquan Boldin Cardinals 25 39th WR Chad Johnson Bengals 24 42nd WR Randy Moss Patriots 24 42nd RB Mike Sellers Redskins 20 86th Defense Position Player Team Penalties Rank DE Jason Taylor Dolphins 33 Eighth DT Shaun Rogers Lions 28 23rd DT Albert Haynesworth Titans 26 29th DE James Hall Rams 25 39th LB Terrell Suggs Ravens 21 69th LB Willie McGinest Browns 16 N/A LB Antwan Peek Browns 16 N/A CB Charles Woodson Packers 31 12th S Adrian Wilson Cardinals 26 29th S Sean Taylor Redskins 22 61st CB Ahmad Carroll Former Packer 30 17th Nicole