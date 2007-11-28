Vindication November 28, 2007 | 12:41 PM From SI.com's Power Rankings this week: I think a big part of the Thursday nighter against Green Bay will be which officiating crew is assigned to the game. Various scribes and announcers have described Packers cornerback Al Harris as a "shutdown corner," which is nonsense. He doesn't shut anyone down, he roughs 'em up, and if it'll be the kind of crew that is fairly liberal, then he'll be in decent shape in his battle against T.O., which everyone assumes will take place all over the field. But if it's one of those prissy crews that calls everything tight, Al will get two, maybe three, interference calls and T.O. and Tony Romo will have a big night. (By the way, Cowboys are #2, Packers are #3 and he's calling it Dallas 31, GB 27) Nicole