Way to go D-Wade

Maybe I’m the only one, but all these decade recaps, “Best of” lists and all the talk of the “aught’s” has kind of taken me by surprise. I just don’t remember this much navel-gazing or discussion at the end of any other decade. I know I’m not that old, but all of this seems so over the top – just SO MUCH.

I mean, they’re nostalgic and sometimes fun, don’t get me wrong – there just seems to be SO many of them.

Maybe I’m wrong.

Anyway, one of the better series of recaps is being done over at SI.com, as the guys at <a href="http://www.quevedobuffet.blogspot.com/">Quevedo at the Buffet</a> point out:

MOST OUTSTANDING SINGLE-GAME PERFORMANCE: Dwyane Wade's triple-double vs. Kentucky; March 29, 2003

Few casual basketball fans had heard the name Dwyane Wade (much less learned how to spell it) before the 2003 Midwest regional final in Minneapolis, but the 6-5 junior guard from Marquette made quite a name for himself that day. Wade had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Golden Eagles' 83-69 upset of top-seeded Kentucky. The runner-up in this category goes to Syracuse freshman Carmelo Anthony for his 20-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist performance in the Orange's victory over Kansas in that season's NCAA championship game.