Wisconsin breaks into BCS top 25 October 28, 2007 | 08:29 PM After a command performance yesterday that no one got to see (damn you Big Ten Network!!) the Badgers edged their way back into rankings and showed up at 21 on this week's BCS standings. 1. Ohio State 2. Boston College 3. LSU 4. Arizona State 5. Oregon 6. Oklahoma 7. West Virginia 8. Kansas 9. Missouri 10. Georgia 11. Virginia Tech 12. Michigan 13. UConn 14. Hawaii 15. Texas 16. Auburn 17. Alabama 18. South Florida 19. USC 20. Florida 21. Wisconsin 22. Boise State 23. Virginia 24. Wake Forest 25. Clemson Nicole