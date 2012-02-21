Wisconsin to name Kohl Center ice after "Badger" Bob Johnson

I'm not so sure why this came about now, but today the University of Wisconsin announced that the ice surface at the Kohl Center would be named after "Badger" BOb Johnson.

They didn't say when it would happen, but the article does mention that 22 former student-athletes donated money for the project - implying that they paid for the right to have this move made - which is weird.

It's not that Badger Bob doesn't deserve the honor - it's just strange that its not the university honoring Badger Bob, its (presumably) former players paying for it to happen.

During his 15 years as coach, Johnson coached Wisconsin to seven NCAA tournaments, winning three championships in 1973, 1977, and 1981.

Madison's NBC 15 has some video of Johnson, his teams and also interviews with former player of Johnson's and current men's coach Mike Eaves and Johnson's son, Mark, current women's coach.

Johnson was inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 1987, United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991, and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992. He was elected to the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.