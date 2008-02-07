Wisconsin's new signing class

2008 Signing Day Student Athletes

Jake Current OL 6-4 280 Troy, Ohio (Troy)

High School:

Ranked as 39th-best overall player and fourth-ranked offensive lineman in Ohio by Ohio High Magazine … ranked 25th nationally by Scout.com as offensive guard and No. 29 player in Ohio … No. 59 offensive lineman nationally and No. 43 player overall in Ohio by Rivals.com … ranked in the top-100 in Midwest by SuperPrep … first-team Ohio News all-Ohio, first-team all-Ohio Division I, first-team SW Ohio all-District, first-team Dayton Daily News all-area, first-team all-conference as a senior … first-team all-conference, honorable mention SW Ohio all-district, DI honorable-mention all-area by Dayton Daily News as a junior … first-team all-conference, honorable mention SW Ohio all-district, DI honorable-mention all-area by Dayton Daily News as a sophomore … four-year letterwinner in football and three-time letterwinner in track … four-year academic letterwinner … National Honor Society member … head coach was Steve Nolan

Christopher Garner OL/DL 6-5 315 Augusta, Wis. (Augusta)

High School:

First-team all-conference defensive lineman and second-team all-conference offensive lineman as a junior and senior … honorable mention all-conference defensive lineman as a sophomore … four-year letterwinner in football … three-time letterwinner in basketball and two-time letterwinner in track and baseball … team captain as a senior … head coach was Mike Bestul

Peter Konz OL/DL 6-6 300 Neenah, Wis. (Neenah)

High School:

Rated as the 30th-best offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 3 player in Wisconsin by Rivals.com … Scout.com ranked him as the second-best player in the state and the No. 38 offensive lineman in the nation … first-team all-state offensive and defensive lineman, first-team all-region offense and defense and first-team all-conference offense and defense as a senior … first-team all-state offense, first-team all-region, first-team all-conference, honorable mention all-conference defense and team’s most valuable lineman as a junior … first-team all-conference and team’s most improved lineman as a sophomore … team captain as a senior … played both ways and totaled 34 tackles and ten QB sacks in his career … three-year letterwinner in football … two-time letterwinner in basketball and track and field … academic letter … head coach was Steve Nientzel

Joe Schafer OL 6-5 285 St. Paul, Minn. (Cretin-Derham Hall)

High School:

Ranked as the No. 4 player in Minnesota and the No. 37 offensive lineman in the nation by Rivals.com … Rated as the No. 5 player in the state and 54th-best offensive lineman nationally by Scout.com … First-team all-state (AP, Pioneer Press, Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Preps) … first-team all-metro, first-team all-conference and conference offensive lineman of the year as a senior … first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state as a junior … honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore … team captain as a senior … three-year letterwinner in football and track and field … two-time letterwinner in basketball … National Honor Society and High Honor Role all four years … head coach was Mike Scanlan

Kevin Zeitler OL 6-4 285 Waukesha, Wis. (Wisconsin Lutheran)

High School:

Ranked as the third-best player in Wisconsin and No. 39 offensive lineman in the nation by Rivals.com … fourth-best player in the state and 22nd-best offensive lineman in the nation by Scout.com … first-team all-state (WFCA, AP) … first-team all-conference, conference lineman of the year, first-team all region and first-team all-area as a senior … first-team all-state (Wisconsinpreps.com), honorable mention all-state(WFCA) … first-team all-conference, first-team all region and second-team all-area as a junior … three-year letterwinner in football … two-time letterwinner in wrestling … one letter in track and field … National Honor Society member … head coach was Kirk DeNoyer

Jake Byrne TE 6-5 250 Rogers, Ark. (Rogers)

High School:

No. 10-ranked player in Arkansas and 44th-best tight end in nation by Scout.com … ranked as 11th-best player in Arkansas and No. 40 tight end nationally by Rivals.com … ranked among nation’s top 125 players by SuperPrep … named to Northwest Arkansas “Super Team” and earned first-team all-state, first-team all-area and offensive player of the year honors as a senior … first-team all-conference and All-American (Max Emfinger) as a junior … player of the year as a sophomore … defensive player of the year as a freshman … team captain as a senior … three-time letterwinner in football … also lettered in basketball … head coach was Ronnie Peacock

Zach Davison TE/DE 6-4 235 Waukee, Iowa (Waukee)

High School:

Ranked as the No. 3 player in Iowa and 53rd-best defensive end in the nation by Scout.com … ranked as the No. 6 player in the state by Rivals.com … Elite all-state team, first-team all-state and first-team all-conference as a senior … third-team all-state and first-team all-conference as a junior … first-team all-conference as a sophomore … team captain as a senior … three-time letterwinner in football … career totals of 130 tackles, 18.5 QB sacks and 11 TFLs … three-time academic all-conference selection … four-year letterwinner in track and field … also lettered in basketball … head coach was Scott Carlson

Dex Jones FB 6-1 220 Bolingbrook, Ill. (Montini Catholic)

High School:

Ranked as the 22nd-best player in Illinois by both Scout.com and Rivals.com … No. 32 strong side linebacker in the nation by Scout.com and No. 50 by Rivals.com … first-team all-conference and first-team all-area as a senior and junior … first-team all-conference as a sophomore … 60 tackles, including six for a loss and six QB sacks as a senior … also rushed for 889 yards and seven touchdowns on 77 carries … team captain as a junior and senior … three-year letterwinner in football, four-time letterwinner in basketball and also lettered three times in track and field ... first-team all-conference in basketball as sophomore, junior and senior … head coach was Chris Andriano

Erik Smith RB 5-11 192 Chicago, Ill. (Bolingbrook)

High School:

17th-best player in Illinois and the No. 72 running back in the nation by Scout.com … first-team all-state (Rivals.com and Edgytim.com) … first-team all-area, first-team all-conference, conference MVP and two-time Chicago Tribune Player of the Week as a senior … honorable mention all-area as a junior … career totals of 3,100 yards rushing, 470 yards receiving and 32 touchdowns … team captain as a senior … totaled 1,400 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns as a senior … head coach was John Ivlow

Curt Phillips QB 6-3 215 Kingsport, Tenn. (Sullivan South)

High School:

PrepStar All-American, Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and PrepStar 135 Dream Team … rated as No. 10 player in Tennessee and 42nd-best QB in the nation by Scout.com … ranked as the 109th-best player in the nation by PrepStar and was first-team all-state, Tennessee Dream Team, first-team all-conference and conference MVP as a senior … first-team all-state, first-team all-East Tennessee, first-team all-conference and conference MVP as a junior … first-team all-state, first-team all-conference and conference MVP as a sophomore … team captain as a senior … Tennessee U.S. Army All-Academic Team … career totals include 5,418 passing yards, 3,788 rushing yards and 115 career TDs (64 rushing, 51 passing) … senior year totals included 2,263 passing yards, 1,885 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns … four-time letterwinner in football … also lettered in basketball and track and field … head coach was Stacy Carter

Brad Nortman Specialist 6-3 215 Brookfield, Wis. (Brookfield Central)

High School:

Ranked as the No. 4 kicker in the nation by Rivals.com and No. 8 by Scout.com … rated as the fourth-best player in the state by Scout.com … first-team all-state(WFCA, AP), first-team all-suburban, first-team all-area, first-team all-county and first-team all conference punter as a senior … first-team all-suburban, first-team all-county and first-team all-conference linebacker as a senior … conference defensive co-perimeter player of the year and honorable mention all-conference tight end as a senior … honorable mention all-state, first-team all-area, first-team all-suburban, second-team all-county and first-team all-conference punter as a junior … honorable mention all-area, all-state tournament team, high honorable mention all-suburban and first-team all-county linebacker as a junior … second-team all conference punter as a sophomore … totaled 56 tackles and two interceptions as a senior … 24 punts with a 39 yard average, including 13 inside the 20-yard line … team captain as a senior … National Honor Society member … National Society of High School Scholars … Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Milwaukee Brewers Student Achiever Award … head coach was Doug Lange

Eriks Briedis DL 6-5 265 Miami, Fla. (County Day)

High School:

Rated as the No. 67 defensive tackle in the nation by Rivals.com and the 91st-best DT by Scout.com … second-team all-state, first-team all-Miami Dade and Spartan team award winner as a senior … honorable mention all-Miami Dade as a junior … did not compete as a sophomore due to injury … team captain as junior and senior … team MVP as a senior … in eight games as a senior he had 89 tackles and five QB sacks … three-time letterwinner in football … three-time letterwinner in baseball … DAANS Award … Director’s List … two-year member of the National Spanish Honor Society … head coach was B.J. Teltsher

Brendan Kelly DE 6-6 230 Eden Prairie, Minn. (Academy of Holy Angels)

High School:

Ranked as the No. 33 defensive end in the nation and 5th-best player in Minnesota by Rivals.com … ranked as the 72nd-best defensive end in the nation and No. 7 player in the state of Minnesota by Scout.com … first-team all-state, first-team all-conference and first-team all-metro as a senior … defensive lineman of the year … 104 tackles, including 21 TFLs and 15 QB sacks as a senior for a career total of 212 tackles, and 23 QB sacks … three-time letterwinner in football … team captain as a senior … also lettered in basketball, lacrosse and weight lifting … head coach was Mike Smalley

Anthony Mains DE 6-6 225 Naples, Fla. (Golden Gate)

High School:

Ranked as the No. 16 defensive end in the nation and 84th-best player in Florida by Rivals.com … No. 66 defensive end and 99th-best player in Florida by Scout.com … Naples Daily News Player of the Year as a senior … second-team all-Florida Phenom, class 3A player of the year, team defensive player of the year, first-team all-conference and first-team all-area as a senior … first-team all-area, first-team all-conference and team defensive player of the year as a junior … three-time letterwinner in football … 101 tackles, including 25 TFLs and ten QB sacks as a senior … career totals of 169 tackles, including 42 TFLs and 19 QB sacks … also lettered in basketball and track and field … Academic Excellence Award as a sophomore, junior and senior … Student of the Year as a junior (4.2 gpa) … head coach was Dave Tanner

Dan Moore DL 6-2 280 O'Fallon, Ill. (O'Fallon Township/Joliet Junior College)

Junior College:

Ranked as the 94th-best junior college player (Rivals.com) in the nation … second-team all-conference and second-team all area as a senior … team won the 2007 Graphic Printing Bowl … 40 tackles, including 11 TFLs and eight QB sacks as a sophomore

High School:

Honorable mention all-state and first-team all-conference linebacker, as well as St. Louis Post-Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year, as a senior … second-team all-conference running back as a senior … honorable mention all-state, first-team all-metro and first-team all conference as a junior linebacker … 102 tackles, one QB sack and one interception as a senior … team captain as a junior and senior … head coach was Todd Moeller

Tyler Westphal DL 6-6 240 Menasha, Wis. (Menasha)

High School:

No. 7 defensive end in the nation and the top-ranked player in Wisconsin by Rivals.com … No. 1 player in the state and tenth-best defensive end nationally by Scout.com … ESPN-U All-American … first-team all-state, first-team all-region, first-team all-conference defensive end and tight end as a senior … first-team all-conference as a junior … honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore … 76 tackles and nine QB sacks as a senior for career totals of 222 tackles and 28 QB sacks … head coach was Brad Westphal (Tyler’s father)

Leonard Hubbard LB 6-1 230 Springfield, Ill. (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

High School:

Ranked as the 19th-best middle linebacker in the nation and the 19th-best player in Illinois by Scout.com … ranked as the No. 28 linebacker in the nation by Rivals.com and Scouts Inc., and also rated as the 14th-best player in the state of Illinois by Rivals.com … second-team all-state by the Illinois Coaches Association and the Chicago Tribune … first-team all-state (Champaign News Gazette) and first-team all-conference as a senior … second-team all-state, first-team all-conference and first-team all-area as a junior … career totals of 357 tackles and seven sacks as well as 756 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns … also lettered in basketball and baseball … four-time team captain… head coach was Ken Loenard

Mike Taylor LB 6-2 205 Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Ashwaubenon)

High School:

No. 5 player in Wisconsin and 39th-best weak-side linebacker in the nation by Scout.com … No. 6 player in the state by Rivals.com … first-team all-state, first-team all-area and first-team all-conference linebacker as a senior … second-team all-conference punter as a senior … first-team all-state, all-area Player of the Year and first-team all-conference linebacker as a junior … first-team-all-conference punter and kicker as a junior … second-team all-area kicker and punter, first-team all-conference linebacker and honorable mention all-area linebacker as a sophomore … as a senior he had 103 tackles, including four TFLs, two QB sacks, and four interceptions … four-year letterwinner in football … team MVP as junior and senior … four-time letterwinner in wrestling , placing third at state as a sophomore … Honor Roll all four years… head coach was Ken Golomski

Kevin Claxton DB 6-2 195 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Boyd Anderson)

High school:

Rated as the 50th-best defensive back in Florida by Rivals.com … honorable mention all-county as a senior … recorded 72 tackles and seven interceptions as a senior … team captain as a junior and senior … three-time letterwinner in football … four-year letterwinner in track and a two-time letterwinner in basketball … head coach was Mark James

Marcus Cromartie DB 6-1 175 Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)

High School:

Ranked as the 43rd-best defensive back in the nation by Rivals.com and No. 57 by Scout.com … Top 100 players in Texas and PrepTicket all-state team … Texashsfootball.com honorable mention all-state team … first-team all-district and all-area team as a senior … second-team all-district as a junior … changed schools after Hurricane Katrina as a sophomore and didn’t play … freshman of the year on varsity squad in New Orleans … 56 tackles, two interceptions and 15 passes defended as a senior for a career total of 116 tackles and five interceptions … team captain as a senior … also lettered in track and field … two years as captain of track team … school record in the 200 meter dash (21.77) … head coach was Terry Cron

Antonio Fenelus DB 5-10 175 Boca Raton, Fla. (Boca Raton)

High School:

Ranked in the nation’s top-150 cornerbacks y Scout.com … first-team all-state, first-team all-county and first-team all-conference as a senior … first-team all-state and first-team all-county as a junior … first-team all-conference as a sophomore … seven interceptions and 159 tackles along with 803 rushing yards and ten touchdowns in his career … also lettered in basketball and track and field … head coach was Eddie Giersbrook

Shelton Johnson DB 6-0 175 Carrollton, Texas (Hebron)

High School:

Ranked in the top-125 safeties in the nation by Scout.com … All-area top-100 players and first-team all-district as a senior … second-team all-district as a junior … team won class 4A division II state title as a sophomore … also lettered in track … National Society of High School Scholars member … head coach was Brian Brazil

Devin Smith DB 5-11 185 Coppell, Texas (Coppell)

High School:

First-team all-state, first-team all-area and first-team all-district as a senior … second-team all-state, second-team all-area and first-team all-district as a junior … second-team all-area and district sophomore defensive player of the year as a sophomore … team captain as a senior … career totals of 17 interceptions, 155 tackles, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries … 40 tackles and five interceptions as a senior … team MVP as a senior … Academic All-District … also lettered in basketball and track ... head coach was Bob Shipley

T.J. Williams WR/DB 6-0 180 Kenosha, Wis. (Bradford)

High School:

Ranked as the No. 7 player in Wisconsin and in the top-125 wide receivers in the nation by Rivals.com … No. 6 player in Wisconsin by Scout.com … Alan Ameche Award nominee, second-team all-state, first-team all-county and first-team all-conference as a senior … honorable mention all-conference as a junior … three-time letterwinner in football … career totals of 52 receptions, 821 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns … team captain as a senior … four-year letterwinner in track and field … finished third in the 400-meter dash at the state track meet as a junior … National Honor Society member … head coach was Jed Kennedy

Jordan Bergmann OL 6-6 280 Slinger, Wis. (Kettle Moraine Lutheran)

High School:

First-team all-conference, first-team all-area and honorable mention all-region as a senior … first-team all-conference and first-team all-area as a junior … two-year letterwinner in football … team captain as a senior … two-time letterwinner in basketball and also lettered in track and field … National Honor Society member … high honor roll all four years … head coach was Mark Otte

Robert Burge OL/DL 6-7 305 Holmen, Wis. (Holmen)

High School:

First-team all-region and first-team all-conference as a senior … second-team all-conference as a junior … rookie of the year as a sophomore … in nine games as a senior he totaled 28 tackles, including nine TFLs … team captain as a senior … National Honor Society member … High Honor Role all four years … head coach was Steve King

Chris Cromwell OL 6-3 305 Milwaukee, Wis. (St. John's Northwestern Military Academy)

High School:

First-team all-conference and all-county team as a senior … second-team all conference as a junior and sophomore … all-county team as a sophomore … started every game in four years … team captain as a senior … four-year letterwinner in football and two-time letterwinner in basketball … Dean’s List with Honors … Smythe Scholar … head coach was Gary Richert

Bradie Ewing RB/FB 6-1 212 Richland Center, Wis. (Richland Center)

High School:

Rated No. 16 player in Wisconsin by Rivals and Wisconsin Preps … Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Player of the Year … first-team all-state (WFCA), second-team all state (AP), first-team all area, conference MVP and first-team all-conference running back as a senior … played in the 2008 WFCA South All-Star game … first-team all-conference and first-team all-area as a junior … first-team all-conference as a sophomore … team captain as a sophomore, junior and senior … carrer totals of 3,911 yards rushing on 509 carries with 41 touchdowns … senior year totals of 2,116 yards on 258 carries and 24 touchdowns … three-time letterwinner in football … four-year letterwinner in basketball … three-time letterwinner in track and field … honorable mention all-state in basketball as a sophomore, junior, and senior … National Honor Society member …. Class president … head coach was Ed Levy

Ricky Wagner TE 6-7 262 West Allis, Wis. (Nathan Hale)

High School:

Rated the ninth-best player and the No. 1 tight end in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Sports Network) … second-team all-conference and high honorable mention (Community Newspaper) as a junior … career totals of 39 receptions, 900 yards and six touchdowns … also lettered in basketball … high school scholar-athlete … head coach was Scott Otto