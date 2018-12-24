Should Be Forgot, Again

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I know the hub-and-bub of the holiday season is always a big deal this time of year for the people. But for a guy like me, hey, every day is just another focking holiday, each and every day of the year. Oh yeah, nothing but seashells, balloons, topped with a generous dollop of you got to be jerking my beefaroni. I kid you not.

And this old year, this time 2018, is practically expired and again I’m thinking the less said about it the better.

But I will tell you’s I recall that at the beginning of this dying year I looked back at 2017 and said it had sucked, and my crystal ball told me to say that the future-2018 would also suck, but even more. Cripes, I should’ve put my money where my mouth was ’cause if I had, I’d be living the luxury life on Easy Street and lighting my Pall Malls with $20-dollar bills, what the fock.

So yeah, the less said about 2018 the better and I’m sticking to it, this week anyways. But before I go, I got to say once again that if you’re out and about New Year’s Eve so’s to kick 2018 out the door, maybe I’ll see you over by the North Shore American Legion Post #331 up there in Shorewood on Wilson Drive just north of Capitol, 9 p.m. to midnight with the John Schneider Orchestra, Claire Morkin and MRS. FUN, ring-a-ding-ding. It’s a suggested donation of $15, but as always, if you’d rather drop a couple, three grand at the door, there’d be no complaints.

So to the limit of my optimism, it bears repeating that I wish you all a happy focking New Year, and good luck with that, what the fock, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.