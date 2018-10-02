I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’m not going to take up any of your time this week ’cause you’ve got a job to do. And that is that Early Voting/In-Person Absentee Voting season is upon us, so I want you to drop whatever it is you’re doing right now and proceed directly to your polling joint and get your ballot into the hopper—especially you diehard and could-be-Democrat-this-time voters, what the fock.

Here in Brewtown, this is the schedule on a silver platter for you’s early birds ’cause that’s the kind of guy I am:

September 24 – October 12 Monday—Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway (no voting at Market Street entrance) Midtown Center, 5700 W. Capitol Drive (located west of Pick ‘n Save, enter lot at 58th & Capitol) Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. AND: Monday, October 15 – Sunday, November 4 Monday—Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 27 & Nov. 3 only) 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays (Oct. 28 & Nov. 4 only) 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway Midtown Center, 5700 W. Capitol Drive Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. Center Street Library, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Mill Road Library, 6431 N. 76th St. UWM Peck School of the Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. (located in the Helene Zelazo Center across from the student union) MATC, 700 W. State St. (MATC students and faculty only for this location, schedule subject to MATC hours) *Voting hours at UWM on Friday, October 26 are 8am to 12pm only *No voter registration on November 3 or November 4 *No Sunday hours at MATC location

OK, so let’s get going—the sooner we get our voting done, the sooner we can all have a nice cocktail or three as reward for a job well done, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.