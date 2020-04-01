Ask the Dentist: How to Manage Common Dental Issues While Stuck at Home

Dr. Stephanie Murphy, DDS

Dear Shepherd Express Reader,

I thought that in this column, rather than addressing a specific question, I would offer some advice on the home management of common dental issues. As part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, dentists have been instructed to limit their patient contact to emergencies involving severe pain or facial swelling. This means that, in the short term, you could be dealing with minor dental problems on your own.

As always, the best treatment is prevention! If you tend to chew on ice, bite your nails or open packages with your teeth—it is even BETTER to avoid it now.

Chipped front tooth : Sometimes small chips can occur on the biting edges of front teeth. These are often easily repaired with bonding by your dentist. However, the edges can feel sharp and annoying to your tongue until it is fixed. You can gently use a nail file to remove sharp spots (I've had to do this to my own tooth on vacation!). Keep the area clean with brushing and flossing until you can be seen for the repair.

Broken back tooth or filling : A sharp area on a broken back tooth can also be smoothed with a nail file. You may notice food getting caught more often here and it may require extra brushing and flossing until it can be taken care of by your dentist. If it is in between your teeth, then temporary filling material can be used to fill in the gap. Most pharmacies carry temporary dental filling; simply follow the directions included with the product. Broken teeth are generally not painful unless the nerve is involved; let your dentist know if you are experiencing pain, as the tooth may require more immediate treatment.

Loose crown : If you can feel that a crown is loose, try to gently remove it and then follow the directions below. You may be able to grab it with your fingers and lift off, if not then flossing can sometimes remove it. If you are unable to take the crown off, avoid chewing on that side of your mouth and keep the area clean until you can see your dentist.

Crown that is off : To re-glue the crown, you can purchase crown cement from a drug store. If this is not an option, you can also use toothpaste or denture adhesive. Clean the underside of the crown and your tooth. Try the crown in your mouth to make sure you know which direction it fits in place, gently bite your teeth together to make sure that your bite feels normal. Place a small amount of adhesive on the underside of the crown, place it on your tooth and wait a few minutes for the material to set. If you purchase adhesive at the store, it will also have detailed directions.

Knocked out permanent tooth : If you can put the tooth back in the socket without touching the root, do this first. If not, keep the tooth moist. You can put it inside your cheek or in milk. Call your dentist; this IS an emergency and you will need to be seen right away for this!

Sore gums: Continue to brush and floss the area gently. Use warm salt water rinses twice per day. Areas of trauma and irritation in the mouth typically heal in 7-10 days. If the area looks like a pimple on your gums or if it has not resolved in 7-10 days, call your dentist.

This is not a comprehensive list, and I would still suggest contacting your dentist if you do encounter an issue; most offices remain readily available by phone or email to answer any questions and offer guidance to their patients. If you are experiencing pain or swelling you should call your dentist first and try to avoid visiting the emergency room.

I know this is a challenging and unexpected situation for us all. I can honestly say that I would not have imagined a scenario that prevented me from being in the office interacting with my patients and staff for an extended period of time. I made the difficult decision to close my office on March 16th; the kind and supportive messages I've received from my patients over the last few weeks have been one of the bright spots. Without a doubt, your dental office misses you!

I wish you all peace and good health,

Steph