Is It Safe to Attend a Regular Dental Check-Up?

I have an appointment scheduled this summer with my dentist for a regular cleaning and check-up. I am not having any pain with my teeth. I am still a little nervous about public spaces due to the coronavirus. Should I reschedule my cleaning? Are there any additional risks to dental visits right now?

That is a great question. My answer is that it depends ... Hopefully I can provide some information from a dentist's perspective and give you a few other points to consider as related to your overall oral health and upcoming dental appointment.

Like many dentists, my office was closed for ten weeks. During that time I saw only a handful of emergency patients and no routine treatments, such as dental cleanings and checkups, were performed. At this point, most dentists in Wisconsin are now providing preventive care and procedures beyond simply emergencies. Truthfully, it is improbable that you would contract COVID-19 from a dental office. Dentists, hygienists and dental staff are accustomed to practicing impeccable infection control. That having been said, I think that you will find most offices have implemented additional safety precautions.

I know that many dentists, myself included, spent countless hours during their "time off" researching personal protective equipment, reading studies on viral spread through aerosols and closely following updates to recommendations by the CDC, the WHO, the American Dental Association and the Wisconsin Dental Association. While each office is different, the types of things that have changed in my office are as follows:

Eliminating "high touch" items in the waiting room. We no longer have magazines, toys or a beverage station.

Limiting the number of people in the office by asking that only the patient attend the appointment. Exceptions to this are children accompanied by a parent or adult patients that might require a caregiver.

A brief patient questionnaire regarding travel and any flu or respiratory symptoms

Plexiglass barriers in some areas.

Additional air filtration throughout the office.

Patient temperature and pulse ox readings taken at each appointment (staff also do this for themselves at the beginning of each work day).

A rinse that is used by the patient before beginning treatment.

We are wearing more protective masks and shields (though this is not something that might look that different to you).

If you are someone that rarely has cavities and has no history of gum disease, then it is unlikely that postponing your cleaning by a few months will result in adverse dental consequences. However, dental issues are most easily fixed BEFORE they become painful emergencies. A tooth that might currently need only a small filling, if neglected over a period of time, could eventually require a crown and/or root canal. Gum disease, if left untreated, can result in infections and tooth loss.

Other complicating factors might include your age, immune status or other health concerns. Is the dental office without risk? No. Is it safer than a trip to the grocery store? Yes.

