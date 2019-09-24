× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images

The Open Enrollment Period—the time of year when you can change health insurance companies—is upon us: for the individual insurance plans from the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) (Nov. 1-Dec. 15) and for Medicare (Oct. 15-Dec. 7).

The Shepherd is running a five-week series entitled “Navigating the Health Care-Health Insurance Maze,” starting next week, in the following issues: