Photo credit: Getty Images
The Open Enrollment Period—the time of year when you can change health insurance companies—is upon us: for the individual insurance plans from the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) (Nov. 1-Dec. 15) and for Medicare (Oct. 15-Dec. 7).
The Shepherd is running a five-week series entitled “Navigating the Health Care-Health Insurance Maze,” starting next week, in the following issues:
- October 3rd will highlight the changes made to the American health care and insurance industry as a result of the Affordable Care Act and various changes to the ACA by subsequent sessions of Congress and U.S. Supreme Court rulings.
- October 10th will look at integrative medicine, which is a combination of traditional medicine and what is commonly referred to as “alternative medicine.” This includes the billions of dollars individuals spend out-of-pocket on vitamins and various herbal supplements, along with such individual lifestyle decisions like not smoking, moderate drinking, practicing mindfulness and yoga and healthful eating.
- October 17th will discuss the currently proposed policy changes focusing on Medicare for All vs. making changes to the ACA.
- October 24th will examine how to wisely shop for health insurance in the Individual Health Insurance Marketplace.
- October 31st, the last part of the series, will look at Medicare, Medicare Wrap Around Insurance and Medicare Advantage.