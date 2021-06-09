Get Healthy in Milwaukee’s Great Outdoors

As if dangling a carrot on a stick, the pandemic offered an opportunity to remain socially distanced and enjoy the local outdoors many of us take for granted. Opportunities for biking, hiking and kayaking are closer than you think. Once again, the weather is perfect for outdoor activities. Here are some local suggestions.

Biking

In the mid 1960s an idea took hold to convert abandoned or unused railroad corridors to into public trails. Today, the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy offers more than 21,000 miles of rail-trails providing a place for tens of millions of people to walk, run, hike, skate and cycle each year. Southeast Wisconsin is home to 340 miles of existing trails.

Another resource, Wisconsin Bike Fed has its office in Wheel & Sprocket’s Bay View location (187 E. Becher St.) and works to “unite a strong community of residents as well as business and political leaders to move bicycling forward in Wisconsin—through education, legislation and involvement.”

East to West and South to North

If you are ambitious, with some planning, you can trek from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River. Locally, cyclists can begin on the Oak Leaf Trail riding through Estabrook and Brown Beer Parks to connect to the Ozaukee Interurban Trail. This 30-mile paved trail connects with the Sheboygan Interurban Trail in the north and passes through Belgium, Port Washington, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville and Mequon

Glacial Drumlin Trail

Another option is the Glacial Drumlin Trail. Stretching 52 miles, the beautiful route offers views of farmlands and glacial topography, from Waukesha to Cottage Grove.

× Expand Photo Credit: Veronica Rusnak

“Since it’s one of those trails that used to be a railroad, I enjoy it most as a cyclist,” says Milwaukeean Veronica Rusnak. “It’s long and straight, and since it historically needed to accommodate trains, the few escalations are long and steady so you're not out of breath from a climb.”

She says what makes the trail special is its roots in its history, both natural and commercial. “You’re riding through varied scenery—past lakes and ponds, from the top of a drumlin for vast vistas—and through little towns that sprung up and served the farming community because of their proximity to waterways and roads. This railway connected them all. Since it isn’t a difficult ride, you have the energy to take it all in.”

Hiking

Lakeshore State Park

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

In 1998, Governor Tommy Thompson announced the plan for a state ark created with debris from the Deep Tunnel Project. In 2007 Lakeshore State Par opened in the Milwaukee harbor off the eastern shore of Summerfest. The park offers two miles of trails that host over 70 species of indigenous and migratory birds. At dusk, foxes can be seen hunting. If you are lucky some summer evening, you might find yourself in the midst of a squadron of dragonflies.

Elsewhere in our area, the Milwaukee County Parks System boasts over 125 miles of paved trails.

Havenwoods State Forest

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz A wary Canada goose stands guard atop a muskrat den at Havenwoods State Forest.

Want to get lost in the middle of the city? Located just off Sherman Blvd. and Silver Spring Drive, Havenwoods State Forest is Wisconsin’s only urban state forest. It features 237 acres of grasslands, woods and wetlands and six miles of trails within the city of Milwaukee. On any afternoon Havenwoods offers a respite from urban life. If you care about protecting our natural resources, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offers volunteer positions.

Kayaking and Canoeing

Three rivers, the Menomonee, the Kinnickinnic and the Milwaukee all flow through our city before reaching Lake Michigan. The Algonkian Indians named the place Millioki—“gathering place by the waters.”

Today these urban water trails offer miles of views of the city from unique vantage points. As early as 1894, the Milwaukee Rowing Club was founded for recreational and competitive sport. For those looking for a more relaxed experience, Milwaukee Riverkeeper offers maps and other resources for kayakers and canoers. Just want to get your feet wet? The Urban Ecology Center can help get you started.

In the year when everything changed, many of us took to the water. Lesley and Dave Zylstra found a way to combine their love for concerts with kayaking. Brew City Kayak (818 S. Water St.) offers rentals and began a weekly Wednesday evening River Roundup for those who love paddling and live music.

Bands performing live on the pontoon included The Funk Club, Armchair Boogie and The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken were joined by a parade of fellow water travelers. “It was such a great response during quarantine to help people get outdoors, hear live music and stay physically distanced for safety, says Lesley Zylstra.

When not playing with their band Testa Rosa, Betty Blexrud-Strigens and Damian Strigens can be found kayaking though the city. “It forces you to slow down and really take notice of the architecture, skyline, cool design and appreciate the city for its beauty,” Damian says. “When you're moving through the downtown area on foot, you're often in a hurry to get somewhere and surrounded by people moving around you, but the river provides a different perspective that forces you to quietly take in the detail of the surroundings.”

Betty likens the perspective to a “secret tunnel,” and the historian in her takes over. “I used to study historical photos of downtown for work, and from the river, much of old Milwaukee is still so recognizable. Kayaking, you see these little pockets of historical evidence and I find myself wondering, How many people have sat in that spot or travelled over this railroad bridge?”

× Expand Photo Credit: Michael Pereckas / Flickr

She also reminds us that paddling by the Beerline District, you might see evidence of the Rock River Canal that was meant to unite Lake Michigan with the Mississippi River. It was filled in to become Commerce Street. “It is hard to imagine that big ships used to sail up-river past the Holton street bridge.”

Milwaukee Kayak Company also offers rentals for kayaks, tandem kayaks (built for two) and paddleboards. They also offer weekly guided tours during the summer months. Milwaukee Kayak has two launch locations, Jerry’s Docks (318 S. Water St.) and Schlitz Park (1555 N. RiverCenter Drive).