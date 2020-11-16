Create the Perfect Guest Room

× Expand Katarzyna Bialasiewicz: Getty Images

It seems a strange juxtaposition. People are traveling less these days, but guest rooms are more popular than ever. For some, visiting family seems a safer way to vacation during the pandemic. Others are temporarily moving in with friends to beat boredom, and a few are returning home to care for elderly parents.

Whether you have a friend moving in for a few weeks, you’re hosting out-of-town visitors for the holidays or you’re simply looking to jazz up a spare room, creating the perfect guest room is a snap.

Create Cozy

Regardless of your design aesthetic, guest rooms should be tidy and cozy. Assuming you know how to dust, sweep and vacuum, let’s dive right into keeping it cozy.

Because this is where your visitor will sleep, start with the bedding. Quality sheets are key to a good night’s sleep, so don’t cut corners in this area. Invest in sheets with a high-thread count, and if your guest is on an extended stay, pick up a second set. While many Milwaukeeans turn to flannel sheets during the winter, others find the flannel too warm. Stick with light, crisp, breathable sheets and you can’t go wrong.

Add a heavy comforter or duvet as well as a thinner blanket. This will allow company to decide which works best (if not both). Complement the bed with throw pillows so guests can prop themselves up in bed for reading, texting, etc. If you have space, work in an inviting side chair. Create a small and appealing corner that’s perfect for reading a book, adding a decorative pillow and soft throw. Consider an end table if you have room.

Remember that you’re creating cozy, not clutter. Layering texture (pillows, throws, etc.) yields an inviting room, but don’t overdo it. A cluttered room turns everyone off and instantly makes guests uncomfortable. If your spare room currently houses last season’s clothes, craft supplies, workout equipment or a collection of any kind, clear it all out before guests arrive.

Add Home Comforts

The goal is to make guests feel as comfortable as possible, and bringing in a few comforts of home is the easiest way to do that. Start by double-checking the room’s lighting. Plug in a nightlight or two so guests don’t fumble about the room during late-night trips to the bathroom. Is there adequate light for nighttime reading? Add bedside lamps if need be or hang a space-saving pendant light.

If your spare room doesn’t feature nightstands, you may want to invest in one or two. Small end tables in a variety of styles and price points are readily available at large discount stores. Add a box of tissues and an alarm clock. An alarm clock adds a homey touch and can be functional as well, particularly those that illuminate at night.

Guests will likely want to check themselves out before joining you in the kitchen for morning coffee, so be sure the spare room has a mirror. If your room is too tiny for a vanity or a free-standing mirror, simply hang one on the back of the door. If you really want to make your guest feel at home, remember to clear out a few drawers or make ample room in a closet for clothes and shoes. Guests aren’t likely to ask for additional blankets, pillows or bath towels, so leave a few in the closet for them to take advantage of if needed.

Plug It In

Think about how your visitor will use the room, and make it work for them. Will your guest be working during his or her stay? If so, are there enough outlets for laptops, tablets, phone chargers or other electronics? Many of Milwaukee’s older homes are sparse when it comes to outlets, so you may need a power strip.

Search estate sales for small yet quaint desks that add a pinch of shabby chic or old-world charm while offering guests a private workspace. If your visitor plans to work from the spare room, be sure the Wi-Fi is strong. If not, let your friend know the situation early on.

Give a Welcome Basket

Whether staying a few days or a few weeks, a guest gift basket is a wonderful way to welcome someone to your home. Simply stock a cute basket with things your friend would enjoy during his or her stay. Start with a few chocolates, small bags of chips, homemade cookies or other midnight snacks. Tuck in a bottle or two of water as well.

Include hand sanitizer, a bar of soap and other toiletries. A pair of inexpensive slippers makes a thoughtful addition, and don’t forget to work in a copy of Shepherd Express so out-of-towners can get to know the city. When all else fails, flowers always save the day. Arranged in a vase and placed on a desk or nightstand, a lovely arrangement of fresh blooms brightens up any room and instantly welcomes visitors to your guest room.

Mark Hagen is an award-winning gardener, former caterer and Milwaukee lover. His work has appeared in Fresh Home, Your Family and Birds & Blooms magazines.

To read more Home and Garden articles, click here.