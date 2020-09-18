Fall is the Time to Winterize

× Expand Photo credit: Bryan Rupp

I hate to admit it, but procrastination got the best of me last fall. I didn’t prepare my yard for the harsh Wisconsin winter. Sure, I knew I had to ready my yard for the icy cold of a Wisconsin winter, but there were still plenty of warm days to be had; then, I ran out of time.

Come spring, I was faced with gardens that needed extensive clearing, bald lawn spots that needed filling, garden equipment that had gone missing. I learned my lesson about prepping my yard and home long before the cold winds blow, and I’m sharing those (sometimes common sense) ideas with you. Take advantage of autumn’s friendly weather and start prepping for winter now.

Keep Mowing. After cutting the grass for the last several months, it’s easy to park the mower when the temperature dips. Don’t toss in the towel too early. A general rule of thumb is to keep mowing until the grass stops growing. Set the blade to a lower setting so your lawn can make the most of the autumn sun.

Aerate the Soil. Aeration is a process where plugs of soil are yanked from the ground to help nutrients reach grassroots. You’ll need to use an aerator machine or hire a service, but you’ll be rewarded with a healthy, hearty lawn come spring.

Fertilize. After you aerate, be sure to fertilize, because that’s when the nutrients will really hit the grassroots. This is particularly true if you're using organic lawn fertilizers, which can be slow to decompose but ultimately improve the ground's overall structure. Whether you aerate or not, fall is a key season to fertilize because cool dew helps the soil absorb the fertilizer. Similarly, this is a good time to reseed your lawn’s bald spots.

Rake the Leaves. Sounds obvious, I know, but keeping up with falling leaves helps water, sunlight and air get to your grass during autumn. This also help prevent fungi from settling in before winter arrives.

Mulch. If you’re like me, you probably feel like you’ve already done your share of mulching this year. Adding a few inches of mulch in fall, however, helps protect plant roots when snow arrives. Save money by using your lawnmower to cut up fallen leaves (attach the grass catcher) for truly organic mulch.

Prepare Plants, Shrubs and Trees. It gets cold in Wisconsin. Damn cold. Protect delicate plants, such as roses and butterfly bush, with foam domes or other frost coverings like burlap. Fall is also a good time to remove dead branches from woody shrubs and trees. Some woody perennials should be pruned back in autumn while others do better with a spring pruning. Hit the internet or garden center to learn what’s best for your shrubs. Paper tree wrap is a quick and easy way to cover thin-barked trees. Start at the bottom and wrap up to the first branch. Remember to remove in spring for new growth.

Vegetable and Annual Flower Gardens. Once you’ve harvested that summer bounty you worked so hard for, it’s time to break it all down. Discarding or composting the old plant matter (stems, debris, leaves, etc.) helps keep your garden disease-free and ready for next year’s planting. This is also a smart time to add a bit of compost to the garden’s soil, cover the garden surface with straw or mulch, and plant shallot and garlic bulbs. Speaking of bulbs, get those tulip, daffodil and dahlia bulbs in the ground, too.

Perennial Gardens. If you have a lot of perennials, you’re familiar with cutting the plants down. You likely know what to cut back now and what to cut back in spring, but if you’re not sure, this is the time to do a bit of research. If you want to divide any perennials, grab your spade, break them up and replant now before Jack Frost moves into town.

House & Home Checklist

Compost plants from hanging baskets and container gardens

Store resin containers

Remove half the soil from containers to prevent damage from frozen moisture

Power wash driveway, walkways, patios and decks

Clean the gutters

Disconnect and store garden hoses

Turn off and insulate spigots

Remove screens and install storm windows

Drain fountains, ponds and other water features

Clean out firepits, outdoor fireplaces and grills

Clean, then cover or store outdoor furniture

Replace burnt out lightbulbs on porches, decks and patios

Clean and put away garden gear (nicely!), so it’s ready when you are come spring.

Mark Hagen is an award-winning Milwaukee gardener whose work has appeared in Fresh Home, Birds & Blooms and Your Family magazines.

