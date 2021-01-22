Finding the Perfect Sofa for Your Home

× Expand YKvision Getty Images/iStockphoto

Time for a new couch. Those five words either excite you or agitate you, and both reactions are justified. After all, a new sofa can reinvigorate a room, but the wrong choice can leave you with an expensive and uncomfortable eyesore.

The good news is that you don’t have to be a designer to find the ideal sofa. By keeping a few aesthetics in mind, getting a handle on color and learning construction secrets, choosing the right couch is more pleasure than pain.

What’s the Best Couch for You?

Start by asking yourself how the piece will be used. Is this a high-traffic couch for daily TV watching or a formal sofa reserved for entertaining? Next, consider the room décor. If you live in one of Milwaukee’s turn-of-the-century homes, you may want a Victorian settee. If you’re in an East Side condo, you might gravitate toward a leather piece with a sleek silhouette. Maybe your home is casual, calling for a couch with large welcoming cushions.

If you’re replacing a couch, you know what size works best, but new homeowners should measure before hitting furniture stores. Map things out on the floor with painter’s tape to get a feel for how much room a couch might take. Similarly, measure doorways for smooth delivery.

While there are many online buying options, commit to trying it before buying it. All too often, furniture bought online is anything but comfortable. Plan to visit a few stores in person and sit yourself on a sofa before forking over any cash.

Size Matters

When it comes to comfort, it’s all about seat depth—the amount of space from the front of the couch to the back pillow. Furniture with a low seat depth looks quaint; however, the larger the depth, the more you can “sink into” the couch.

Think of seat depth like this:

“That new couch is gorgeous! It’s not really for sitting, though, is it?” 22 inches: “Let’s sit here for a minute and have a cocktail.”

“Let’s sit here for a minute and have a cocktail.” 24 inches: “Your new couch is as pretty as it is comfortable.”

“Your new couch is as pretty as it is comfortable.” 30 inches: “Wow! I’m never leaving this couch. Can we move the kitchen table over here?”

“Wow! I’m never leaving this couch. Can we move the kitchen table over here?” 36 inches: “Did you pick this up outside a frat house?”

The second area to consider is seat height—the amount of space between the floor and the seat of the couch. Anything lower than 16 inches may prove difficult to get out of, so consider couches with a higher seat height if that’s a concern.

Color Me Happy

Today’s homeowners are letting vibrant colors steal the show; a bright-orange sofa in front of a brilliant white wall, an emerald-green leather Chesterfield against Cream City brick or a deep-purple velvet chaise set in a corner of heather gray.

If color isn’t your thing, stick with neural tones. You can always kick things up with throw pillows. If you’re customizing the fabric of your couch, ask to take a swatch home. You may decide that you need a bit more color than expected. Whether you go bold or traditional, avoid matching the couch’s color to the walls. Your goal is to complement the wall, not duplicate it.

Fantastic Fabrics

Much like color, the upholstery of a couch can affect a room’s overall vibe. Current trends include denim, nature-inspired prints and highly textured fabrics.

Leather couches in a clean design never go out of style, and cotton and linen fabrics are common and affordable options. If you have a large family but want something striking, try a cotton-velvet blend. It has a classic look and soft touch yet offers durability. Similarly, performance fabrics hold up well to food and beverage stains, pets and daily wear and tear. If you’re shopping for a low-traffic sofa, splurge on silk!

Filler Up

Just as you inquire about the quality of the fabrics, it’s important to understand the condition of the cushions. Most are made of firm, long-lasting foam, making them a smart choice. Feather-filled cushions are soft and appealing but can appear lumpy and worn over time.

Consider the best of both worlds: foam cushions with feather wrapping. They combine comfort with durability at a decent price. For something a bit sturdier, ask about foam cushions wrapped with fiber fill. Want even more support? Try inner-spring cushions. This option involves springs wrapped in fiber that help cushions keep their shape.

Frame It

You can always replace the filling and reupholster, but if the frame of your couch isn’t strong, you’re asking for trouble. Couches with economical particle board, pine wood and plastic frames won’t last long. Look for hardwood constructions of oak, ash and beech instead. If the wooden frame is kiln-dried, you’ve got a high-quality sofa.

Give the frame a test by lifting the front corner of the couch 6 inches off the floor. If the opposite front leg stays on the floor, then the frame is likely twisting and not particularly solid. You’ll want a sofa with great joints, too. Wood dowels, wood corner blocks and metal screws and brackets are key when selecting well-built furniture. Bypass pieces held together with glue or staples.

Common Sofa Styles

There are so many types of couches it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Start by brushing up on these basic designs.

Bridgewater: This is about as traditional as a couch gets. Its rolled arms and high back offer comfort with simplicity that goes with any décor.

Chesterfield: For the ultimate classic seating, this sofa features a tufted or quilted back seat. Often seen in leather, the sofa is comfortable regardless of a shorter seat depth.

English Rolled Arm: Low arms and a high back are the hallmarks of this couch. Tightly stretched upholstery covers plush cushions with rounded arms that are particularly padded.

Lawson: Possibly the most common sofa design, this boxy style features large back pillows not attached to the frame.

Mid-Century Modern: Spotlighting clean lines, this design works well in a contemporary setting with its low back seat and even lower arms.

Sectional: Ideal for gatherings such as football-watching with the guys and slumber parties with the girls, these 3- to 5-piece sofas need ample space.

Tuxedo: This timeless couch instantly spruces a room. The arms are the same height as the back, offering modern flair.