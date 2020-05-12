Local Greenhouses Offering Curbside Pickup

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kellners Greenhouse

This article is part of our 2020 Home & Garden Guide. You can read the entire guide here.

Wisconsin’s recent cold snap has had gardeners longing for spring weather. Now is a great time to support independently-owned greenhouses and garden centers.

For those looking for a no-contact shopping experience, given the current COVID-19 pandemic, many locally-owned greenhouses and garden centers are offering curbside pickup.

“So far, we have had our busiest start to the season yet,” says Franz Weding, owner of Schulte’s MicroFun Greenhouses and Fun Center, 811 E Wisconsin Ave, Pewaukee. Weding noted that customers can browse Schulte’s website, for inventory. Because of high demand, he added, shoppers must place curbside pickup orders over the phone. Schulte’s is also offering shopping by appointment from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. For more information, call 262-696-6342.

Below is a list of other independently-owned greenhouses and garden centers offering curbside pickup.

Aromatic Acres | 4070 S. 6th St.

Aromatic Acres, which describes itself as a “sustainably-managed urban flower farm and specialty nursery, driven by design” is offering local pickup from noon to 2 p.m. May 16 and 17, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23, 24, and 31.

Bayside Garden Center | 400 E. Brown Deer Rd.

Bluemel’s Garden and Landscape Center | 4930 W. Loomis Road

While Bluemel’s does not have an official curbside pickup system in place, they are willing to accommodate customers as much as possible. Call 414-282-4220 for more details.

Heritage Flower Farm | 33725 Janesville Drive, Mukwanago,

Kellner’s Greenhouse | 3258 N. Humboldt Blvd.

This greenhouse has been servicing the Riverwest community since 1891.

Minor’s Garden Center | 7777 N. 76th St.

Plant Land | 6204 S. Howell Ave.

South side greenhouse Plant Land has helped gardeners since 1968.

Schulte’s MicroFarm Greenhouses and Fun Center | 811 E. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee

In addition to curbside pickup, Schulte’s also offers daily shopping by appointment from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Shady Lane Greenhouse | W172N7388 Shady Ln, Menomonee Falls

Call 262-251-1660 for more information.

Stamper’s Greenhouse | 900 E. Wisconsin Ave., HWY 16, Oconomowoc

Stamper’s has four Wisconsin locations—Oconomowoc, Sauk City, Baraboo and Waunakee. All locations are currently offering curbside pickup.

Webers Greenhouse | 4215 N. Green Bay Ave.

Webers Greenhouse, owned by Milwaukee nonprofit group Teens Grow Greens, is currently open for curbside pickup. Call 414-312-7883 or order online. Greenhouse sales support Teens Grow Greens programs and internships.

