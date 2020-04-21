Made in the Shade

The 2020 Home & Garden Guide is sponsored by Window Select. You can read the entire guide here.

Got a yard covered by a large tree? Maybe a corner of your lot is in the shadow of a garage or fence? No worry! Dress things up with a shade garden.

Shade gardens are generally defined as those that receive less than five hours of sun per day, so do your research. Understand just how shady the area is. Whether it’s full- or partial-shade makes a huge difference in the plants you choose. Similarly, know your hardiness zone as this will save time, and money, at the garden center or farmer’s market.

Top Shade Plants

When planning your garden, consider these popular plants and flowers for shady success.

Hostas. Let’s admit it...hostas are by far the granddaddy of Southside gardens. And for good reason! These plants love the shade, come back year after year, require little care and are inexpensive, too. When in doubt, plant these garden greats.

Bleeding Hearts. If hostas are the kings of shade gardens, then Bleeding Hearts are the queens. The colorful, heart-shaped blooms appear in spring with the plants lasting well into summer. Best of all, the perennials come back fuller each year, making them the perfect choice for shady spots.

Coral Bells. Available in several colors, these plants offer the hardiness and low-maintenance of hostas with a bit more flair. While these perennials are not cheap, they do bring years of leafy foliage to your yard.

False Goat’s Bread. These plants have a kooky name but great feathery blooms. The showy flowers rise tall over fern-like leaves, making them a smart way to add both height and color. Thin and fragile, they handle Wisconsin’s winters surprising well. (Just be sure to cut them back in fall.)

Hydrangea. These gorgeous plants grow wider and fuller every year, offering incredible bouquets of large blooms. Available in an assortment of colors, sizes and floral shapes, these plants need to be staked early in the season and do require a bit of maintenance to prevent stems from falling over on themselves, but the results far outweigh any work involved.

Coleus. A staple in container gardens, these cute little annuals do well in flower beds, too. The sharp leaves offer pretty markings in several colors and require virtually no work outside of watering.

Lungwort. These dainty blooms lend a touch of whimsy. Use these little guys for ground cover or garden edges as they spread rapidly.

Lily of the Valley. Add class to your yard with these timeless plants. Set against wide, deep green leaves, the bell-shaped blooms fit with nearly any garden. In addition, the arching stems and broad leaves add texture.

Flowering Annuals. Most shade gardeners rely on perennials but adding a few flowery annuals mixes things up and adds color. Begonias and impatiens are quick fixes.

Once planted, shade gardens don’t usually require much work. You don’t need to water shady spots as often as sunny areas as the cooler soil retains moisture. If the ground feels damp, hold off on watering. Start by watering once per week and see how the soil and plants react.

Unfortunately shade gardens are hotspot for slugs and other pests as well as mildew and fungus. (Such things might also be a sign that you’re watering too much.) Place slug traps around the garden and treat plants with pesticides as needed. Watch for silvery, powder-like mildew on leaves. It’s important to attack mildew as quickly as possible before it spreads. Ask an expert at your garden center for a spray-on application and nip the problem in the bud...literally.

