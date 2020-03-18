Small Gardens Made Easy

Good things come in small packages, or so the saying goes. But does that adage hold true for a Cream City nature boy with big dreams and a green thumb?

My West Allis home sits on a quarter-acre lot. When my partner, Todd, and I signed the mortgage, we planned to transform that lot into a garden that rivaled Holland’s tulip farms and Monet’s most celebrated paintings. Our dreams of animal-shaped topiaries, soothing water features and a quaint gazebo disappeared the weekend we moved in and took a serious look at our yard... our quarter-acre yard... largely in shade... in West Allis.

Fast forward a few years, several dozen dead plants and, ultimately, a beautification award from the city, and I’ve learned a few things about transforming small spaces into quaint gardens, happy-hour hideaways and shady spots to catch a nap. Simply follow these steps to carve out your garden, no matter how little space you have.

Find a Spot

Choose a spot and decide what the purpose of the garden will be. Is it decorative? Is it an herb garden? Maybe it’s simply a place where you’d like to share a bottle of wine with a friend? Knowing how you’ll use the space will drive your plans.

Do Your Research

You might think your front porch is covered in shade, but really pay attention to it. You may discover it’s a hot spot for early-morning sun. Similarly, check the soil if planting in your yard. Many small lots are loaded with clay or sand.

Make a Plan

It’s easy to overcrowd small areas with planters, flowers, bushes, garden gnomes, water fountains and plants that don’t jive with your garden’s sun exposure or soil (see previous point). Heading into the garden center with a plan limits impulse buys and stops you from feeling overwhelmed.

Be Honest

Most people creating tiny gardens aren’t planning on spending much time weeding and pinching back petunias. Be honest with yourself regarding the amount of upkeep you’re willing to put into the area. If you’re looking for a no-fuss garden, consider plants such as succulents. Grouped in tabletop containers, these tiny gems are perfect for small spaces and need little care. Similarly, perennials such as hostas and coral bells, as well as annuals like impatiens, thrive in the shade and require little more than watering.

Focus

Create a focal point. Container gardens or planters, for instance, are a small-space gardeners staple. Not only can you fill a planter with whatever flowers or plants work best with the garden’s sun exposure, but they instantly add color and drama to small spaces. That said, the focal point can also be something like a small table and chair, a pink flamingo or a rusty park bench. Heck, maybe it’s an old disco ball or a headless mannequin. Get creative! Put your mark on your space.

Get High

When you can’t expand your garden horizontally, go vertical. Plant tall items such as dahlias or decorative grasses. Consider vines that climb fences or walls. (I love English ivy for its simplicity and morning glories for a bit of color.) Don’t forget to hang fence-mounted containers as well as window boxes that carry the eye upward. For instant success, pick up a hanging basket from a farmers market.

You’re done! Water and fertilize as needed, and don’t be afraid to change things up if they’re not working for you. Most of all, relish the outdoor paradise you’ve created, no matter how small it is.

The 2020 Home & Garden Guide is sponsored by Window Select. You can read the entire guide here.