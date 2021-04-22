Spring Cleaning Made Simple

× Expand ferlistockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Living in Wisconsin, the slightest sign of spring can be exciting. After months of being stuck at home (first the pandemic and then the winter), many Milwaukeeans are chomping at the bit to usher in warm weather and all the glory that comes with it. This month, why not revive, renew and refresh with a little spring cleaning? Keep these deep-cleaning strategies in mind to spruce up your place and give the winter blahs a final sendoff.

Take It Room By Room

You’ll feel less overwhelmed if you create a spring-cleaning game plan. List the rooms you want to deep clean, starting with those you’ve neglected the most this winter. Stick to the plan, not allowing yourself to move onto another room until the room you’re focusing on is completely done.

Clear the Clutter

Nothing refreshes a room quite like getting rid of clutter. Whether you’re clearing your office desk or kitchen pantry, divide items into four buckets: organize, store, trash or donate. Organize or store things on the spot. Keep a trash bag handy to quickly discard things, and pile donate items in a laundry basket.

Become a Dust Buster

Another quick way to freshen up a room is to dust it. Wipe down baseboards and closet doors as well as window blinds and windowsills. Dust ceiling-fan blades by wrapping them with an old pillowcase. As you pull the pillowcase off the blade, the dust will fall inside the pillowcase and not all over your furniture and floor. Spring is also a great time to clean curtains—which are a magnet for dust. If the curtains are in decent shape, simply remove any dust with a lint roller; otherwise, give them a tumble in the dryer with a damp towel or two. (Rehang the curtains immediately afterward.)

Remember the Little Things

Deep cleaning means paying attention to every nook and cranny, particularly when it comes to the kitchen. Don’t forget little things such as wiping down refrigerator shelves, cleaning out the toaster or running a few lemon quarters through the garbage disposal to sharpen the blades and eliminate odors. Now is a good time to remove any lime buildup from the coffee maker, too. See the manufacturer’s cleaning directions or simply run the maker with a mixture of vinegar and water.

Up Your Vacuuming Game

If you’re really looking for deep clean, kick things up by washing carpets or giving them a steam clean. Renting cleaning equipment might appear to be a hassle, but you’ll thank yourself in the long run, particularly when it comes to your home’s high-traffic areas.

Hit The Sheets

Spring is the perfect season to give your bedroom a deep clean. The bedroom should be your private retreat, so keep it clean and fresh. Rotate or flip the mattress and use a vacuum attachment to vacuum the mattress as well. Take comforters to the cleaners and air out pillows by setting them outside for a bit. Launder all sheets, pillowcases and blankets. Swap out heavy winter blankets for lighter varieties.

Make It A Family Event

Don’t let the brunt of spring cleaning sit solely on your shoulders. Recruit the family to help by assigning age-appropriate tasks to the kids. Turn on some great music and challenge everyone to get things as clean as possible. After a day of cleaning, reward the family (and yourself) with a special dinner or dessert!

Take It Outside!

Keep your spring cleaning momentum going by sprucing up the outside of your home. Start prepping your yard for summer with this checklist.