Starting a Medicinal Garden

These days, many people are seeking natural immune system boosters and herbal remedies. But there’s no need to spend lots of money on expensive teas and vitamin supplements when you can plant your own medicinal garden for a fraction of the price.

Kyle Denton, owner of Tippecanoe Herbs (2235 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) recommends growing plants in the mint family (scientific name Lamaceae), such as lemon balm, rosemary, sage, lavender basil, and mint, for starters. “They grow easily, and are familiar in the kitchen,” he says. “They have incredible medicinal qualities, but we know their flavors, so we can feel more comfortable exploring their medicinal potential.” For example, lavender, a plant with stunning purple flowers known for its soothing fragrance, can be used to treat anxiety, insomnia, bug bites and minor burns, according to www.medicalnewstoday.com.

Feline friends will appreciate a treat of catnip (Nepeta cataria), a plant in the mint family which can also benefit humans—its leaves can be made into a tea to reduce anxiety and restlessness, as well as fevers and indigestion.

Denton adds that a number of plants with medicinal properties may already be growing in your own backyard. Although long considered a nuisance to gardeners and homeowners, weeds can be beneficial to your health, so don’t be in a hurry to trim them all or mow them down. “Creeping Charlie is traditionally used for allergies, as it helps dry out the sinuses,” he notes. “Dandelion is a digestive tonic; burdock, a wild food and first aid for burns. Plantain will heal bug bites and inflamed digestion. (Weeds) are wild, willful and full of vitality.”

Many medicinal plants, including bee balm and purple coneflower, are attractive as well as healthful, brightening up yards and gardens.

“Many native plants are showy and valuable,” Denton says. “Purple coneflower is the echinacea that you find in herbal supplements. Elder tree is a good option for a smaller tree. It has beautiful cream-colored flowers that become elderberries—a renowned anti-viral and superfood.”

Growing a medicinal garden is a great way to soak up some sunshine and spend time in nature. Denton advises novice gardeners to experiment with growing plants they are interested in. “Take your time and enjoy the season,” he concludes.

For more information about Tippecanoe Herbs, visit www.tippecanoeherbs.com. The shop is currently closed but is offering curbside pickup, delivery and shipping.

