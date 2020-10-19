Transform Your Home with Nature-inspired Flair

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images 1034261806 Scandinavian interior design living room 3d render with beige colored furniture and wooden elements

The moment I walked into Inspired, a furnishing and design store in the Third Ward, I was amazed by the shop’s utter elegance combined with an overall feeling of calm and serenity. Not only was I instantly taken with the comfy couches, textured pillows and whimsical accents, but I quickly realized I was surrounded by one of the hottest trends in home décor… enhancing spaces with nature-inspired elements.

“It’s easy to find inspiration in the beauty, creativity and balance of nature,” says Terry Peterson, owner of Inspired. “Every design project integrates some element of nature to infuse every space with life. Casual, sophisticated spaces always include the calming forces of nature.”

Fall is an ideal time to imbed your space with natural elements. “In Wisconsin, we are beginning a season of ‘hibernation,’ therefore we need all the signs of life we can get to keep us sane,” laughs Peterson.

Whether adding warmth to a downtown condo or embellishing a cabin up north, Wisconsin homeowners are bringing the outdoors inside. From botanical prints to furnishings with striking wood detail, decorating with nature-infused elements is as easy and rewarding as it is impressive and stylish.

Getting Started

Just how quickly can you transform a room to reflect Mother Nature’s touch? Instantly, according to Peterson: “Simply take a walk outside and bring in some elements that inspire you,” she says. “In any given season, you’ll find an interesting piece of driftwood on my entry table. Dried hydrangeas in a vase, pinecones in a bowl, sand in a candle holder or fresh boxwood cut from the backyard… nature is always right!”

This style might explain the recent interest in home terrariums. “For years, we sold live terrariums, created in apothecary or other jars that include plants and various natural materials,” Peterson explains. “We add things like driftwood from the shores of Lake Michigan, feathers from a recent hike or other interesting organic finds.” Best of all, terrariums quickly spruce up small spaces, need little light and don’t require much maintenance.

Sounds easy, but the key to starting a makeover is not to feel intimidated. “I tell clients that well-thought out design are like getting dressed,” Peterson says. “First, we have to put on our top, pants or dress—that’s the sofa and chairs. Then, add shoes or the rug. Next, accessorize the outfit. That’s like bringing in lamps, side tables, wall art and decor pieces. This makes the process feel less overwhelming.”

Pattern, Texture and Color

When dressing up a room with natural elements, the key is balancing texture, pattern and color. “Layering patterns, textures and materials is the best way to add visual interest and depth to a space,” says Peterson. “Nature-inspired pillows, prints and decor add layers of life to any area.” Aim for a visual harmony by subtly repeating a few elements. “Whether in materials or color, strive for a collected feel,” she suggests.

When it comes to painting walls, the designer recommends neutrals found outdoors. “Any color in nature provides the best backdrop to create a timeless, classic design,” says Peterson. “This allows you to layer in many different colors and easily adapt a room to the seasons or current trends.”

Stay clear of paint colors not commonly found outside. “Elements with this type of color are better suited for accents, throws and trendy pieces,” she adds.

Keep It Simple Yet Sophisticated

The designer believes that overdoing things in any genre can be a slippery slope. “We suggest customers to do a little style editing before bringing in new things,” she notes. “When in doubt, less is more. Take your time and don’t be too impulsive.”

When adding natural elements to a room, from a wooden coffee table to a decorative mantelpiece, be sure the items leave you with a feeling of serenity. “I buy things that move me or that make me think or laugh,” Peterson notes. “It has to trigger some emotion. I’m also a sucker for anything that helps create warmth and peace. We all yearn for the wonderful feeling we get when surrounded by things that inspire us, comfort us and where we see beauty.”

As Wisconsin winds turn cooler, feel inspired to bring some natural elements indoors. You’ll be amazed at quickly and easily these heartwarming touches make a house a home.

Visit Inspired (Furnishing and Design) at 239 E. Chicago St. in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. Open every day of the week (Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon-4 p.m.). Design services are also available. Follow Inspired on Instagram @Inspiredmke.

Mark Hagen is an award-winning gardener, former caterer and Milwaukee lover. His work has appeared in Fresh Home, Birds & Blooms and Your Family magazines.

