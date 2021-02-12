Turn Your Collections into Striking Spaces

The moment you walk into Thom Ertl’s Riverwest home, you’re instantly enveloped in a wonderland of artistry combined with eccentricity and smile-inducing kitsch. Ertl’s artwork flanks the walls, playful accents liven up every nook, and refurbished tables, chairs and desks put “fun” into functionality. That said, it’s Ertl’s collections that steal the spotlight.

From antique kitchen utensils and pewter ashtrays to souvenir snow globes and sets of Salty and Peppy shakers from the ’40s, his collections offer guests a look into his personality. “The point of a collection is to see the stuff you like on display,” Ertl explains. “My philosophy has always been to go big or go home, hence the expanded statement on my collectibles.”

When asked about guests’ reaction to his imaginative décor, Ertl replies with a laugh. “People react with big eyes that seem to say, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of stuff here.’ But the more they look at the space, the more they realize there’s a rhyme and reason for the way it’s been done. What they see is a balance of both form and function.”

A Sense of History

Like many collectors, Ertl enjoys the history and remembrance tied to his collections. “As I look at my space, I see homages to the past,” he says. “The kitchen border featuring my collections of vintage kitchen utensils and mid-century mosaic tiles is an homage to my Grandma Patterson.” Among the 250 tile trivets that line Ertl’s kitchen, one has particular meaning; a trivet he made as a child with his grandmother. “Whenever I look at that trivet, it’s my ‘Hi Edith’ check-in.”

“The Salty and Peppy shakers are items from my childhood,” he adds. More than 35 pairs of the wooden shakers sit on a modest shelf in the kitchen. “Today, I think they offer a cool kitschy-ness.”

Creating Exciting Spaces for Collections

Surrounding yourself with the things you love is one thing, keeping it cool or kitschy is another. “Creating a space with a story and history can be cozy without being chaotic,” says Ertl. The artist suggests finding the ideal spot to display your collection, tying things together with color and confidence.

Avoid Theme Rooms. Perhaps the biggest mistake homeowners make when decorating with collections is setting lackluster presentations in one room. A doll room with dozens of toys lined up wherever space allows creates a crowded visual and less-than-functional living area. “Short of a man cave, don’t let your display turn into a themed room,” Ertl suggests.

Tie it Together with Color. “Don’t be afraid of color. It can be your ally in pulling together a collection,” Ertl says. Red paint covers walls throughout his home, effortlessly tying in his collections. “The painted accents on Salty and Peppy connect the reds throughout my house, and the kitchen utensils complement the tile pieces because they include the red aspects in every room.”

Think Outside the Box. When he became the owner of a collection of vintage pewter souvenir ashtrays, the artist discovered an ideal spot for them. “I saw their potential as ‘wallpaper’ in my bathroom. I even created a shower curtain using additional ashtrays housed in food-storage bags attached to a clear shower curtain. Today, my bathroom décor features more than 400 of these ashtrays.”

Use Space Cleverly. “Cozy doesn’t mean crammed,” says Ertl. “Think of setting less on tabletops and more on walls for greater impact.” For instance, Ertl installed shelves along the wall of a staircase to showcase his collection of more than 300 plastic snow globes.

“My advice is to not be afraid,” Ertl notes. “Play with what you collect and where you think you want to place it. Be smart, be strategic, but don’t get locked into a plan. After all, there are no rules when it comes to creating your personal surroundings.”

About the Homeowner

When he’s not working as a graphic designer for the Medical College of Wisconsin, Thom Ertl spends his time creating pieces for Thom J. Ertl Designs. To see more of his work, visit thomjertldesigns.com or contact him at thomertl@gmail.com.

Mark Hagen is a décor enthusiast whose home has been featured in numerous national publications. His work has appeared in Fresh Home and Your Family magazines.