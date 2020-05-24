Tod Colbert and Todd Schulz with Weather Tight Corporation visit a customer's house who saw wood start to rot on the outside of their house near the bottom of a window. Tod and Todd explain why it's important to fix wood rot and moisture around windows as soon as possible.

