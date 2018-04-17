Health Anxiety Causes Health Problems

Dear Shrink,

I think I’m a hypochondriac. Every time I feel something weird in my body I start wondering if I have a terminal illness. When I Google my symptoms and read about all of the things that it could possibly be I get even more anxious. My guts are in a knot and I can’t sleep. Tell me what to do to get over this craziness!

The Shrink Replies

Okay, I’m going to go out on a limb and say you’re probably not terminally ill. I realize I know nothing about you and I’m not a medical doctor, but take a breath and just go with that notion until proven otherwise. Experiencing anxiety and panic about how you feel physically is like being caught up in a swirling vortex of horror with no way out. So let’s find the exit!

Hypochondria, now termed “health anxiety,” can actually create more health problems. You might have a reasonably common symptom, but once you start obsessively analyzing it, that symptom will magnify and reproduce in your thoughts. Here are some ways to turn off the emergency alerts in your head:

• Fire “Doctor Google.” Cyberchondria is the term for compulsively Googling your ailments in pursuit of the answer to your particular health concern. Obsessively going from website to website doing research and then reading multiple blog posts written by people experiencing the same thing can cause more anxiety and usually doesn’t reduce your worries. If you do choose to look something up, stick with websites that are more trustworthy (e.g. ones ending in .edu) and steer clear of ones that are trying to sell you something (to treat the problem they’ve convinced you you’re suffering from).

• Also, seek out information about alternative/holistic treatment of your symptoms. There are plenty of ways, other than traditional Western medicine, to treat many health conditions. For example, acupuncture has been shown to be effective in treating a myriad of complaints: migraines, nerve pain, anxiety, GI issues, hormonal imbalances, etc. Again, look for this information on reputable sites—not those trying to sell you an elaborate system of expensive supplements.

• Pay attention to what you’ve been eating, how much stress you’re under and other factors that might be related to what you’re feeling. Talk to yourself differently about what’s going on—start thinking of your symptoms as “sensations.” You feel uncomfortable not horrible. Change your perspective on the severity of your problem by choosing your words more carefully.

• Do things to shift your focus. Listen to health anxiety reduction hypnosis or meditation sessions; they’re free and readily available online. Look for ones that are specific to the problem you’re having. Remember, your “sensations” will amplify the more you dwell on them. Something as simple as taking time to breathe a little deeper and slower can bring immediate relief to your body and mind.

• If your concerns persist, bite the bullet and consult a real physician. Many people with health anxiety are reluctant to do this for fear that they will confirm their worst-case scenario. Inadequate insurance or limited finances are also obstacles. Some health systems offer relatively inexpensive cyber-visits with a doctor. This is a great alternative for people who don’t want to commit to an in-person appointment but would be willing to talk to a real, live human actually qualified to answer their questions. Read the profiles of providers that are available and pick the one you feel drawn to. Ideally, you will come away with reassurance or a plan for next steps.

• If you’re ready to commit and actually establish a relationship with a primary care provider and you don’t have one—or don’t particularly care for the one you have—ask around. People will be happy to tell you if they see someone who’s a rock star. If that provider isn’t taking new patients ask the office staff if there’s someone else in the clinic that might have a similar style. If you want, say you haven’t seen a doctor in a long time and are very nervous about it so you want someone who’s easy to talk to. (It’s really okay to do this!)

Above all, remember this: The body is designed to be self-healing. Most aches, pains and weird sensations, can be handled with lifestyle changes—healthy eating, managing stress, moving instead of sitting and improving your sleep patterns. Plus, doing some of these things are also guaranteed to reduce your anxiety. So instead of Googling about your imminent demise, invest that time in learning about all of the ways there are to improve your health. You’ll feel empowered and more in control of your body and mind and less like your malignantly worried thoughts are controlling you.

