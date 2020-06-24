Denial Ain't So Wonderful

Philip Chard's Out of My Mind column is sponsored by AllWriters' Workplace & Workshop, which offers online classes in all genres and abilities of creative writing, as well as coaching and editing services. You can read past columns here.

“Denial is a wonderful thing,” one of my psychology professors once proclaimed.

This psychological defense mechanism arises in response to a physical, mental or interpersonal danger one finds too threatening to handle. Denial allows one to ignore, minimize or reject the existence of that threat, which, in turn, reduces or eliminates the anxiety confronting it would create. For example, those denying the reality and severity of COVID-19 shield themselves from the angst of staring the pandemic squarely in the face; a luxury unavailable to frontline healthcare workers and those directly impacted by the disease.

Now, virtually all of us practice denial on a daily basis. As my professor added, “Just getting out of bed in the morning is a form of denial.” If, instead, one lay there ruminating over all the potential risks to life, limb and psyche the world can randomly dish out, rising to meet the day might prove daunting. In fact, some folks struggle to engage with the world precisely because of the perceived risks “out there,” no matter how small the odds something bad will come their way. Individuals who grapple with agoraphobia and generalized anxiety disorder know this all too well. For them, a bit more denial might be helpful.

Benign Inattention

Garden variety denial is called “benign inattention.” Driving a vehicle, for instance, is risky business compared with many other daily activities. However, when one hits the road, this “not me, not today” mindset makes entering harm’s way possible. The greater the actual risk attached to any given behavior, the higher the degree of denial necessary to engage in it. Skydiving, for example, requires a lot more than driving to the grocery store.

Returning to the pandemic, what differentiates people who regard it as a hoax from those who take it seriously? After all, with millions infected and hundreds of thousands dead, it’s not rocket science to conclude this is a very nasty bug. Well, a study from the University of Texas examined what factors drive people to deny the facts in a dangerous situation in favor of rumors, personal anecdotes and conspiracy theories. Their research suggests the capacity to self-regulate one’s anxiety is key.

When we feel threatened, we seek out more information, wanting to know what we’re up against and how to protect ourselves. However, the more at-risk we feel and the less adept we are at managing our anxiety, the greater likelihood we will embrace the wrong information. The researchers found that, when anxious and wary, we tend to favor anecdotal accounts and personal opinions over hard data. Consider the run on toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic. There was no evidence retail outlets would run out, but rumors to that effect went viral, and large numbers of folks engaged in a buying binge, creating a shortage that, otherwise, would not have existed.

Willful Blindness

The bottom line? High emotionality and poor emotional self-regulation drive us to believe unsupported opinions and personal anecdotes. So, while a “hoaxer” may proclaim he or she isn’t the least bit worried about COVID-19, that’s probably because heavy doses of denial and willful blindness, fed by erroneous information, afford them the illusion of security. In contrast, folks who admit being anxious, yet do not feel emotionally overwhelmed, tend to seek out and apply scientific evidence. Consider healthcare workers. They know the risks and feel apprehensive, but, by keeping their angst under control, they can use data to guide their behavior, taking all necessary precautions.

Denying the threat posed by the pandemic may afford short-term benefits, allowing someone to go about his or her life unimpeded (hit the bar, no mask, no physical distancing, etc.), as well as stave off anxiety about the contagion. However, as a longer-term strategy, denial poses significant risks, both to one’s self and to others.

Meaning, contrary to my professor’s assertion, denial isn’t always a wonderful thing. As Cesar Millan, the Dog Whisperer, said: “We human beings are the only animals who are happily lied to by our own minds about what is actually happening around us.”

For the hoaxers out there, “happily” may prove short-lived.

For more, visit philipchard.com.

