What is ‘COVID Brain’ and What to do About It?

You don’t have to catch the coronavirus to suffer “COVID brain.” Many of us staggered over the 2020 finish line with this mental malady clogging up our psyches. So, what is it?

The main features of COVID brain involve impairments to the executive functions of the mind, including emotional self-control, focused attention, working memory, decision-making and problem-solving. Regarding that first element on the list, those with diminished self-control are prone to emotional outbursts, impulsivity, substance abuse, aggression and, in extreme cases, physical violence, particularly of the domestic variety. Unfortunately, this often underlies the irrational behavior of so-called COVIDiots; those who minimize the pandemic threat and act in ways endangering themselves and others. Their angry defiance or “What, me worry?” indifference reflects a messed up executive function in the brain.

What’s more, when it comes to focused attention and working memory, which are closely related, this condition results in distractibility, more errors, accidents, lower productivity and forgetfulness. When these three functions (self-control, attention, memory) go awry, then decision-making and problem-solving suffer. We make poorer choices and struggle to handle difficulties that, previously, proved more manageable.

Chronic Stress

At first glance, the pandemic may seem the clear cause for COVID brain. However, the real culprit is actually the stress it engenders, and lord knows we’ve had plenty of that. Until recently, psychologists believed mild to moderate stress actually improved the executive functions of the brain, enhanced emotional resilience and kept the mind on its toes. Not. New research suggests that, except in a small subset of the population, even mild stress undermines the brain’s higher order capacities. What’s more, when that stress persists over a long period of time and gradually intensifies, as it did throughout most of 2020, this impairment becomes chronic and worsens cumulatively.

This unfolding dynamic explains, in no small part, the wave of psychological, emotional and social suffering that is following closely behind the surges and crests of the pandemic itself. When the brain’s executive functions become clunky, all manner of unpleasant consequences may ensue. Family conflicts, too much booze, depression, domestic violence, anxiety, withdrawal, agitation . . . the list is long. Basically, this condition clouds the mind, dulls the senses and simply feels crappy. With so many folks afflicted with COVID brain and its consequences, mental health providers are swamped. Given that demand exceeds supply, what can we do to reduce the underlying, persistent stress saturating our brains?

The science here is clear. Most of us can dial down stress and COVID brain by adopting a few simple behaviors. Even among those highly stressed, such as families stricken by COVID and frontline workers, these approaches offer a modicum of relief. With those less directly affected, they can be a game changer. Consider doing the following:

Check your breathing often. When stressed, we “stutter breathe,” meaning our inhalations are shallow and our chests constricted. A minute of deep breathing lowers cortisol (a stress hormone), relaxes tight muscles and oxygenates the brain.

Engage in short bursts of exercise several times a day; push-ups, crunches, sprinting in place, jumping jacks and such. Stress inhabits our physiology, and these micro-exercises release it.

Grow a grateful mindset. Keeping a gratitude journal where we inscribe our blessings, large and small, is scientifically proven to lower stress. The good news is that, to obtain this benefit, we only need to write in the journal every few days.

Hang with chill animals and spend time each day in natural settings rather than glued to the news. Right now, the human world is crazy-making. Zen-like pets and nature offer interludes of sanity. Can’t go out? Even nature photos, videos and sounds reduce stress.

For most of us, the first place to look for someone with COVID brain is in the mirror. After that, we’ll find plenty of others similarly handicapped in our midst. Treat it for what it is—an illness of mind and body. Do what you can to keep it at bay.

For more, visit philipchard.com.