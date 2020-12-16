When You’re Branded as ‘Ugly’ or ‘Stupid’

× Expand Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In America, those persons branded as “crazy, ugly, stupid or fat” face a persistent and destructive onslaught of judgment, dehumanization and discrimination, one that often damages multiple aspects of their lives.

First off, those terms—crazy, ugly, stupid, fat—are blatantly rude and dehumanizing, which, sadly, is their intended purpose. When we want to label someone as “other” rather than “us,” derisive name-calling is standard practice. And, while many of society’s chosen ones (culturally-defined as sane, attractive, smart and trim) stifle these slurs in polite company, when encountering those they deem mentally askew, unattractive, ignorant or obese, they utter them quietly in their minds.

Politically correct speech whitewashes some of this verbal slander, but the entrenched prejudice reflected in these disparaging labels continues to manifest through discriminatory behavior. For example, if you have been formally diagnosed with a mental illness (schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, etc.), you are almost twice as likely to be denied private health insurance than someone with a life-threatening medical condition. As for gainful employment, with some laudable exceptions, listing a mental disorder on a job application is the kiss of death. Far too many of us continue to equate mental illness with incompetence, unreliability, lack of behavioral control, and even violence. In fact, the majority of those so afflicted are fully capable of leading productive lives. As for being violent, those with a mental illness are far more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators.

Unconscious Bias

How about failing our cultural litmus test for good looks? Extensive research proves those commonly viewed as ugly are, purely on the basis of their outward appearance, often denied sought-after employment, promotions, leadership roles and general social acceptance, not to mention parental nurturance. I kid thee not. A study shows that “ugly kids” get less time, attention and patience from their parents than their cute siblings. A stunning example of unconscious bias. Research also indicates most of us reflexively assume that “nice looking” bodies possess positive traits such as intelligence, sociability, kindness and virtue. Consequently, so-called beautiful people enjoy faster career advancement, higher earnings, more parental affection, and easier access to social groups than those judged unattractive, all other attributes notwithstanding. The folly of this “tell a book by its cover” mindset is evident in the number of sociopaths, narcissists and other bad actors who meet the cultural standard for physical attraction.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Then there is intelligence, which, in this society, usually means workplace proficiencies—effective writing, speaking, technical and math skills, critical thinking, etc. Our socioeconomic structure has long been stratified on the basis of work-oriented intelligence, with higher IQ folks largely garnering the best jobs, most money and greatest social recognition. Nevertheless, with the outsourcing and automating of less intellectually demanding jobs, people with a lower IQ are often marginalized or discarded. They are more likely to exist in poverty, become homeless, get involved with crime, become politically extreme, and suffer shorter life spans.

And then there is obesity, which affects roughly a third of Americans. Studies show folks who are obese endure oppression in our society, being widely viewed as lazy, lacking self-control and beset by “character flaws.” This bias is even shared by many health care professionals (who should know better), as well as by those with obesity themselves, who often unwittingly absorb this pervasive social bigotry against “their kind.”

While some folks who receive one or more of these deeply offensive labels (crazy, ugly, stupid, fat) transcend this social bile and embrace self-acceptance rather than turning on themselves, many struggle in this regard. We are social animals, so critical or rejecting cultural messages, both explicit and implied, make self-affirmation a steep hill to climb.

Too many of us continue to adhere to a narrow definition of what personal pedigree is required for full inclusion in mainstream society. If you are physically attractive, intelligent and mentally well adjusted, then many doors will open for you. Otherwise, be on your own side, do your best, and hope for some good fortune.

You may need it.

For more, visit philipchard.com.