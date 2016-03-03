The Time You Eat and Your Weight

How many of these have you heard about late night eating? ‘You shouldn’t eat anything after 6:00 pm’, ‘no carbs after dark’, ‘you don’t burn anything while you sleep so everything you eat is turned into fat’, ‘it decreases your metabolism’, ‘it keeps you up at night’, and so on. As most of us unwind from our oh-so-busy lives, we sometimes have to eat late evening dinners. Even if it’s not a late meal, we like to munch on something as we are near our bedtimes. But wait, won’t that make us gain more fat by eating before bed?

I have some good news for you friends, the time of day you eat will not tally up to more fat on your body! It actually all has to do with the amount of calories you consume in a 24 hour period. So you’re going to want to try to keep your eating to a 10 - 11 hour window to keep your circadian rhythm and weight steadier, says Dr. Satchin Panda

circadian rhythm n.: A daily rhythmic activity cycle, based on 24-hour intervals, that is exhibited by many organisms.

To help clarify, calories can’t tell time. Whatever you eat at 10 AM will count the same as it does at 10 PM. This myth stems from the long-rumored belief that you should stop eating two hours before you go to sleep. The truth is, it’s the high caloric food that is making you fat, not the fact that you’re eating before bed.

A heavy meal can make it harder for you to catch some good Zzz’s as your body’s digestive system is working. Eating a large meal late at night means going to bed with a large amount of undigested food and acid in the stomach, and this increases the risk for acid reflux. By allowing at least three hours after you eat a larger meal and/or going for a walk will help you sleep better. You’ll sleep better because digestion slows down at night, and a full stomach may interrupt sleep. The heavier the meal, the longer it takes for your stomach to settle.

So now you know that the calories count the same weather or not you hit the pillow after the meal or not. The less work your body has to do to breakdown the food, the better. Avoiding processed and fatty foods and those high caloric meals will be better on your digestive system and will help contribute to your slimming waistline, win-win.

Linda Kessler turned her life-long energy for fitness into a career helping others. As a certified trainer she creates innovative workouts that allow people to easily incorporate fitness into their busy lifestyles. Her efforts are even sought out by several global health and fitness brands as a fitness model. Linda recently moved from Milwaukee to Los Angeles to expand her opportunities where she now hosts streaming fitness shows varying from 5-30 minutes so you can do them anytime/anywhere.

Linda’s motto: Use your body to better your body.

