Beginning November 14th (and going until December 21), let yourself get carried away. Be dazzled by their holiday decor as you ride through Bayshore Town Center in a horse-drawn carriage. Fare is $5 per adult. Children under 12 ride free with a paying adult. Purchase tickets at the Guest Services Desk. Carriages will pick up and drop off guests outside the Rotunda doors. Fri. 5-9p.m. Sat. 2-8p.m. Sun. 2-6p.m.