On Wednesday, December 31 at 1 p.m. join the Milwaukee Wave as they take on the Chicago Storm at the U.S. Cellular Arena. This is a great event to take the family to, you can get a Family 4-Pack for only $60. The Family 4-Packs include: 4-$16 tickets, 4-Hot Dogs, and 4-Sodas.

Call (414) 224-9283 for more information or check out their website.