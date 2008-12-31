NYE at Notte

Who ever said that there wasn't a New Year's Eve celebration worth going to, didn't hear about Notte in Milwaukee! From 10pm TONIGHT until Noon tomorrow, the party is at the Notte Nite Lounge.

From 10pm to 3am the party will be hoping in both Notte and the A/V Lounge with DJs Devast8 and Michael Green, switching rooms half-way through the party. Of course there will be the balloon drop and a complimentary champagne toast.

Now lets talk after party, where are you going? No where, you stay at the Notte Nite Lounge. There will be complimentary drinks for the ladies at Notte. Plus the Digital Underground Tour DJ Nu- Stylz with Special Guest host Scott Knoxx. All this occurs from 3 to 5am.

Wait, I did say until noon, right? Well, stick around for their "Super S.I.N. After After Party" from 5am until Noon! Finally, don't forget about the complimentary breakfast spread at Tutto and the Bloddy Mary Bar at Tutto.