Official Online Contest Rules for ExpressMilwaukee.com

The term “,” as used in these rules, isdefined as any employee or group of employees of expressmilwaukee.com or theShepherd Express, in addition to any agents, contractors, or affiliates ofeither or both organizations. The termis also intended to include any third-parties that are part of a sweepstakes,including but not limited to vendors and venues.

1)Howto Enter expressmilwaukee.com Contests

a) Followthe links and instructions on the Contest Engine page to enter and submit yourfirst name and last name, date of birth, and a valid email address in theonline entry form.

b) Onlyone internet entry per person and one Internet entry per email address ispermitted. Multiple entries will result in disqualification. Multiple participants are not permitted toshare the same email address.

c) Allentries submitted become the sole property of expressmilwaukee.com and will notbe acknowledged or returned. Use of anydevice to automate entry is prohibited. The Contest Entity is not responsible for entries that are not receiveddue to difficulty accessing the Internet, service outage or delays, computerdifficulties, or other technological glitches.

2) EligibilityRestrictions

a) Onlyone winner per household is permitted in any contest administered by theContest Entity. Winner is not eligibleto win and claim prizes for another contest within sixty (60) days, online orotherwise.

b) Entrantsare required to provide truthful information. The Contest Entity will rejectand delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent.

c) TheContest Entity will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet theeligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry received from personsunder the age of 13 in compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Act.

d) Unlessotherwise stated in the contest, entrants must be at least 18 years of age atthe time of the contest.

3)Selectionof Winners

a) Decisionsof the Contest Entity with respect to the contest are final.

b) Oddsof winning depend upon the number of entries received

c) Winnersmust execute and return any required affidavit and/or liability/publicityrelease within thirty (30) days of notification attempt or prize will beforfeited and an alternate winner may be chosen randomly from entriesreceived. If a potential winner cannotbe contacted or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potentialwinner forfeits prize.

4)Conditions

a) Paymentsof all federal, state, and local taxes are solely the responsibility of thewinner. Winners may be required to signan IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent.

b) Byparticipating in the sweepstakes, the winner agrees to have his/her name,voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating tothe sweepstakes without additional financial or other compensation..

c) TheContest Entity, at its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify anyperson or persons tampering with the entry process, the operation of the website,or any person that is otherwise in violation of the rules. The Contest Entity further reserves the rightto cancel, terminate, or modify the sweepstakes if it is not capable ofcompletion as planned; including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering,unauthorized intervention, or technical failures.

d) TheContest Entity reserves the right to make changes in the rules of thesweepstakes, including substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which willbecome effective upon announcement. If,due to circumstances beyond the control of the Contest Entity, any sweepstakesor prize-related event is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, or canceled, theContest Entity reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modifythe sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

e) Failureto comply with the sweepstakes rules may result in a contestant’sdisqualification solely at the discretion of the Contest Entity.

f) The Contest Entity is not responsible for typographicalor other errors in the printing, the offering, or the administration of thesweepstakes, or in the announcement of the prize.

g) Copiesof the written contest rules are available by written request to the mainoffice of the Shepherd Express, located at 207 E Buffalo St. Suite 410, Milwaukee, WI 53202.