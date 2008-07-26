Brady Street Festival (7/26)

The Brady Street Festival (featuring Cheesefest) is just around the corner! Saturday, July 26, from 11am to 11pm is the festival time. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there too! This is no paper route stop, the street team will be walking around with Best of Milwaukee 2008 teasers. Did you know the best of Milwaukee series is voted for by the people of Milwaukee? Well, make sure you get your chance to vote (starting Aug. 7th)! Keep an eye out for the Shepherd Express Street Team down at the Cheesefest!