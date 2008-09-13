Great Lakes Brew Fest (9/13)

The Great Lakes Brewfest will be celebrating their fifth year of their beer and soda sampling extravaganza, with over 250 craft beers and sodas to sample from nearly 100 different brewers! Plus, there will be live music all day long. Make sure to come out to the Racine Festival Park (Racine, WI) from 3 to 7pm to participate in this great Saturday afternoon Brew Fest!Join the Shepherd Express Street Team as the Shepherd Express Bus takes you to and from The Gig to Brew Fest and back.