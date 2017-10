Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will perform live at The Riverside on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:30pm. This acoustic evening at the Riverside is sponsored by the Shepherd Express. With his trademark Large Band, Lyle Lovett's voice is an irresistible invitation to take the musical journey of American Roots Music, country commingled with blues, swing, and gospel. Oh, and the Shepherd Express Street Team will be present before the show!

Tickets are still available, click here to purchase tickets!