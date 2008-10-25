Pumpkin Hoe Down (10/25)

Come out to the Hi Hat Garage from 6pm until close on Saturday (Oct. 25). Join in on bobbing for pumpkins, pumpkin focused food and drinks, and a pumpkin carving contest with promotional prizes for a select amount of pumpkins. There will also be a country band, hay rides and some pumpkin keg decorating. Oh, and did I mention that the Shepherd Express Street Team will be there too? This will be a party on Halloween to make sure that you are a part of!