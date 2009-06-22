Summerfest Launch Party (6/22)

The Shepherd Express is sponsoring the kick-off to the ultimate music festival, Summerfest! More importantly, the kick off to the Cascio Groove Garage plus a chance to party with the bands playing this year! Where could a party be that would kick off the biggest musical party of the summer... the answer is Club Garibaldi! Did I mention that it is free to the public, well I did now! There can't be a better way to get hyped up for the Cascio Groove Garage at Summerfest.

The party is on Monday, June 22, 6:30 to 10:00 pm at Club Garibaldi (2501 S. Superior St). There will be free food (famous wings from Club Garibaldi and a taco bar from Moe's Southwest Grill) along with great deals on Lakefront Brewery products.

If those aren't enough reasons to come out to the party, the first 100 people will receive two free Summerfest tickets and a limited edition t-shirt!

Check out this year's line up for local musicians at the Cascio Groove Garage!