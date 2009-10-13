SHOW US YOUR BACARDI SPIRIT 2009 Sweepstakes

×

1.Open only to U.S. residents 21 years of age or older, void inCalifornia, Utah, and where prohibited or restricted bylaw, regulation, rule or otherwise. Subject to all applicable federal and statelaws and regulations. Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. EST, 10/12/09 and endsat 11:59 p.m. EST on 11/07/09.

2. TO ENTER: To enter online go to www.expressmilwaukee.com and read theOfficial Rules, then complete the online Official Entry Form by enteringyour full legal name, complete mailing address, e-mail address, and date ofbirth (all fields are required). Click on the “submit” button to transmityour entry. If you do not want your e-mail address used for future marketingand promotional purposes, please leave the opt-in box unchecked on the entryform.

Toenter via mail, clearly and legibly handprintthe words “Bacardi Spirit Sweepstakes”, your full legal name, complete mailingaddress, day/evening telephone numbers, e-mail address (if you have an emailaddress), and date of birth (all information is required) on a piece of paperand mail to: BacardiSpirit c/o Shepherd Express, 207 East Buffalo, Suite 207, Milwaukee, WI, 53202

Enteras often as you like, but each entry must be submitted separately with a limit of one (1) entry per person/day. Allentries must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST, 11/07/09. All mail-in entriesmust be postmarked by 11/07/09 and received by 11/09/09. Upon submission,all entries become the exclusive property of Bacardi U.S.A., Inc. and The Shepherd Express (“Sponsor(s)”) and noentries will be returned. Entries and your likeness may be used at anytime inprint or on line

Entriesnot satisfying all the requirements of these Official Rules will beautomatically disqualified.

3. Grand Prize: One Grand Prize Winner will receive: 4 tickets (2 pairs) tothe Green Bay Packer Game on December 27th 2009. Winner must providethere own transportation to and from the game.

4. Second Prizes: One Second Prize Winner will receive: A pair of Concerttickets to a future show in the Milwaukeearea. Concert TBD

5. Third Prizes: One Third Prize Winner will each receive: A pair of Concert tickets_to a future show in the MilwaukeeArea . Concert TBD

Total estimated retail valueof all Prizes - $900.00

6. PRIZE WINNER SELECTION: Prize Winners will be selected via random drawingby an independent judging organization from all eligible entries received on orabout 11/08/09. Or describe in detail exactly how winners will be selected.

7. Odds of winning any Prize depend on the number of valid entries received.By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by thedecisions of the judging organization, which are final and binding in allrespects. Each Prize Winner (and travel companion) will be required to executean Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release and/or Publicity Release (wherelegal) to be returned within five (5) days of notification. Winners willbe notified via e-mail or telephone. In the event of non-compliance with theserequirements (including execution of the Affidavit of Eligibility, LiabilityRelease and/or a Publicity Release) or if Prize notification/Prize is returnedas undeliverable, Prize will be forfeited.

8. All other expenses not specified herein are the sole responsibility of eachPrize Winner. Taxes on all Prizes are solely the responsibility of each PrizeWinner. No Prize transfer. Prizes are subject to availability. Sponsor(s)may substitute a Prize of equal or greater value if any Prize becomesunavailable for any reason. Prizes are nontransferable, and no cash or othersubstitutions will be offered except at the sole discretion of Sponsor(s).

9. GENERALCONDITIONS:

a) Limit one entry per person, per day,per household address, or e-mail address. Only those entrants withcompleted Official Entry Forms containing the complete information describedabove will be entered for a chance to participate. Multiple entries will resultin the disqualification of all entries from said entrant. Sponsor(s), norany of their agencies are responsible for any telephone, technical, network,electronic, computer, hardware or software failures, malfunctions, ordisconnects of any kind, or misdirected, illegible, incomplete, stolen orgarbled, fragmented, or delayed Internet/email computer transmissions ornetwork/ISP/website/or internet accessibility; or for lost, late, damaged,delayed, destroyed, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, postage dueentries/mail.

b) ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TODELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESWEEPSTAKES IS IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH ANATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR (S) RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGESFROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, INCLUDINGCRIMINAL PROSECUTION. Sponsor(s) reserves the right, at its sole discretion, todisqualify any individual it finds, in its sole discretion, to be tamperingwith the entry process or the operation of this Sweepstakes or web site; to bein violation of the terms of service of the web site, to be acting in violationof these Official Rules; or to be acting in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptivemanner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any otherperson. Any use of robotic, automatic, macro, programmed or like entrymethods will void all such entries by such methods. In the event of a disputeas to entries submitted by multiple users having the same email account, theauthorized subscriber of the email account used to enter the Sweepstakes at theactual time of entry will be deemed to be the participant and must comply withthese Official Rules. Authorized account subscriber is deemed to be thenatural person who is assigned an email address by an Internet access provider,on line service provider or other organization which is responsible forassigning email addresses or the domain associated with the submitted emailaddress.

If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable ofrunning as planned by reason of infection by computer virus, worms, bugs,tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any othercauses which, in the sole opinion of Sponsor(s), could corrupt or affect theadministration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of thisSweepstakes, Sponsor(s) reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel,terminate, modify, or suspend this Sweepstakes for any drawing(s) and selectthe Prize Winners from Internet and mail-in entries received for that drawingprior to the action taken.

c) Employees of Sponsor(s), and its parentor any of parent’s affiliate companies, subsidiaries, agents, alcohol beveragedistributors/ wholesalers, independent judging organization, retailers(including bartenders/staff) and their advertising and promotional agencies,and the employees/staff and the immediate families of each are not eligible toenter or win.

d) Entrant releases Sponsor(s) and itsparents and parent’s affiliate companies, subsidiaries, alcoholic beverageretailers, independent judging organization, distributors/wholesalers and thedirectors, officers, employees and agencies of any of the above organizationsfrom any and all liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses or damages ofany kind caused by participation in the Sweepstakes or resulting fromacceptance, possession, or use/misuse of any Prize. By accepting any Prize, allWinners consent to the use of their names and likeness for advertising andtrade purposes without additional compensation, except where prohibited by law.Participants waive the right to assert as a cost of winning any Prize, anycosts of redemption or travel to redeem said Prize and any liability whichmight arise from redeeming or seeking to redeem said Prize.

e) This Sweepstakes shall be governed byand interpreted under the laws of the State of Florida,U.S.A.without regard to its conflicts of law provisions. All entrants to thisSweepstakes agree that all disputes arising out of or relating in any way tothis Sweepstakes shall be litigated only in courts sitting in Dade County, Florida, U.S.A.

10. WHO WON: For the Prize Winners’ names in the Bacardi Spirit Sweepstakes,send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Shepherd Express, 207 East Buffalo,Suite 207,Milwaukee, WI, 53202

Requestsmust be received by 11/30/09